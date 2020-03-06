Bohemians claim derby bragging rights over Shelbourne

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemians 2

Shelbourne 0

There may only be a couple of kilometres between the two sides geographically, but on the pitch there wasn’t an inch given.

Unfortunately the physical nature of proceedings didn’t lend itself to much in the way of goalmouth action. Andre Wright had a half-chance with a chest and volley from Keith Buckley’s floated cross. Karl Shepphard responded for the visitors with a powerful header directly at Stephen McGuinness from Lorcan Fitzgerald’s set-piece, but again nothing in the way of a clear cut opportunity.

Luckily for the 3,560 in attendance, the second half came to life. Aaron Dobbs went close just after the restart, dragging a low drive just past the far post. It was the wake-up call Keith Long’s troops needed.

Player of the month nominee Kris Twardek rose at the back post from Danny Grants’ left wing cross, cushioning a header inside to Andre Wright, who guided his own header past Jack Brady to send the home fans wild.

The Gypsies then doubled their lead minutes later following another clever switch of play. This time Twardek launched a cross to the back post to Danny Mandroiu, who controlled well, and delicately lifted the ball to the back post over the helpless Brady.

Ian Morris immediately called for Georgie Poynton and Shane Farrell in a bid to drag his side back into the game, but, again, failed to create anything of note and missed that spark in the final third.

Glen McAuley really should have put the icing on the cake following Twardek’s through ball, but the striker somehow missed the target with just the keeper to beat.

BOHEMIANS: Stephen McGuinness, Andy Lyons, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Danny Mandroiu, Kris Twardek, Danny Grant (Keith Ward, 69’), Conor Levingston (Ross Tierney, 89’), Andre Wright (Glen McAuley 83’), Keith Buckley (c), Paddy Kirk

SHELBOURNE: Jack Brady, Daniel O’Reilly, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Oscar Brennan, Karl Sheppard, Gary Deegan (c), Ciaran Kilduff, Ryan Brennan (Shane Farrell, 67’), Aidan Friel, Dayle Rooney (Denzil Fernandes, 84’), Aaron Dobbs (Georgie Poynton, 67’)