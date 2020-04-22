Bohemians and Rovers renew their old rivalry in virtual face-off

Just when we needed it most, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will be renewing their age-old rivalry this coming Friday night.

Not in the real world, of course, more’s the pity, but in the form of a first-ever digital Dublin derby in aid of Pieta House.

In the green and white corner will be Aaron McEneff and in the black and red, the one and only Keith Ward. And the seasoned Bohs campaigner reveals that he didn’t just begin training for this one today or yesterday.

“The graft I’ve put in probably goes back 20 years of playing FIFA and Football Manager and all that,” says the midfielder.

“I’m a bit of a nerd when it comes to that kind of stuff. And I know Aaron well.

"We played together up in Derry. Me and Conor McCormack used to live together and the lads used to come around for little FIFA comps and all that. There’s a bit of pressure on me because I do back myself when I come to FIFA.”

The honour of representing the Gypsies in this one was never going to be seized by anyone else in Dalyer.

“No, a few of the lads would have liked it but when it comes down to FIFA they know I’m the big dog. I’m older in the dressing-room as well so if I want to play, I’ll play. I kind of have that policy now.”

Would Keith by any chance be seeing the game as a chance for revenge for that 1-0 win for Rovers in the first game of the season?

“Yeah, absolutely,” comes the immediate reply.

Anything against Rovers, we want to win. I wouldn’t give a shit if it’s a game of kerbs or hopscotch, I want to win.

"If we get a bit of banter out of it and our fans get a little one over on them, then it’s worth it.”

It is also, needless to say, a nice distraction from the rigours of trying to lead a footballer’s life when there’s no football to play. “It is what it is,” says Keith, putting his serious hat back on.

“The club and the staff have been very good. Trev (Keith Long’s assistant Trevor Croly) has kept us going with a lot of Zoom sessions in the morning, just keeping the group together.

"Then we have been given runs to do. I’ve met JJ [Lunney] off the team for runs because he’s a Swords lad like myself. And we’ve done a few evening Zoom sessions.

“We’ve just tried to keep things together and keep ourselves sane. It’s been good for me. I get to see the lads every day. It might be just through an iPad, but it’s still good to interact and have a bit of craic.”

Addressing the bigger picture, he does admit to a growing concern that this entire League of Ireland season might have to be scrapped.

“Everyone seems to want to know answers about when lockdown is finished but I don’t get how people think there is going to be a certain date.

"The virus, it is what it is. You’ve just got to play it by day. But I’m quite worried: I think our season is going to be scrapped.

"I hear things like pubs won’t be open until September or October. You hear that a pub can’t open. How’s a ground going to open?

“Obviously you are trying to stay positive and I just can’t wait to get back training because you miss it. But I have to say, I am a bit worried that our league could be in a bit of trouble.”

He has mixed feelings about the possibility of football resuming behind closed doors.

If it meant it helped the club, I would play. But personally, I don’t think I’d enjoy it. I love playing in the league because I get to go out in front of fans every week. That’s what it’s all about.

"If I didn’t get to play in front of fans I’d just sign for Swords Celtic tomorrow and play with my mates.”

Could he even imagine what it would be like to play in a Bohs-Rovers derby in an empty stadium?

“It would be weird. If it has to be, it has to be. It would still be competitive and you wouldn’t want to lose but it would be strange.

"Don’t get me wrong, I played for UCD and I was used to playing in front of no fans but playing Bohs-Rovers like that would be very strange.”

The fear of missing out on a season of competitive football is deepened for Keith Ward as he knows he doesn’t have too many more years left in the game.

“I was chatting to someone the other day about this. I’m 30 this year and football is a short career. I’ve also had a cruciate, I missed a year and I’ve had two or three bad years at clubs.

"I’m at an age now where I can’t afford to miss out a year in football. If I can get another two or three years out of my career I would be doing well.

"If it came to this year and the season was scrapped, I would be absolutely devastated. You only realise when you’re out how much you miss it.

"There’s a bigger picture with what’s happened and everyone’s safety comes first.”

- Bohemians’ Keith Ward will face Aaron McEneff of Shamrock Rovers in FIFA 2020 for the first-ever virtual #DublinDerby at 8pm on April 24. The event, in aid of Pieta House, and produced by Teneo, will be streamed live on Balls.ie. You can donate here.