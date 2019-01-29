Boca Juniors buy a player called Kevin Mac Allister with inevitable consequences

Everyone loves to see their team bring in a famous name during the transfer window – and Boca Juniors have certainly done that.

The Buenos Aires club announced on Monday they had signed Kevin Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors – and if you’re not familiar with his work on a football pitch you will probably know about his near namesake from Home Alone.

Yes, the character played by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 Christmas classic was of course called Kevin McAllister.

The jokes were swift, inevitable and plentiful.

He'll be joining New York next year https://t.co/ndJB5tSyWJ— Amitai Winehouse (@awinehouse1) January 29, 2019

He's a defender and Boca play Godoy Cruz on Sunday. So there's a chance that Kevin Mac Allister could be left back at home https://t.co/Z2ZZSxEnB6— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 29, 2019

If they're flying for away games they'll mind to be very careful with headcount. https://t.co/C1ATYdHBaj— Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) January 29, 2019

Home along 10: Lost in Argentina https://t.co/wrLX5ni3Vn— Aaron Mills (@aaaronmills) January 29, 2019

Certainly if his namesake is anything to go by you’d imagine Mac Allister to be a scrappy, never-say-die defender who would put his body on the line to keep the opposition out at all costs.

But if you’re after a slightly more sensible explanation, here’s some genuinely interesting information about Boca’s new signing.

Kevin MacAllister signed for Boca. Son of Carlos MacAllister who also played for Boca back in the 90s. His brother Alexis signed for Brighton last week. Great footballing family. No doubt enjoy a bit of Crua Chan by Sumo. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 — Rob Smith (@robsmithireland) January 29, 2019

- Press Association