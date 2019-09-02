News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exit

Bobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exit
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 08:55 AM

Liverpool are set to offload youth team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently.

The PA news agency understands the Italians will pay 2million euros (£1.7million) up front with a 20 per cent sell on fee for the player.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, scorer for 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.

That was in the light of what was considered a “derisory” offer from the Italians, essentially a loan deal with no obligation to buy and no penalty clauses should Duncan not play.

It prompted the player’s agent Saif Rubie to post a lengthy statement on social media claiming Liverpool had reneged on a deal and the player’s mental health had been affected.

Manager Jurgen Klopp launched a strong defence of their handling of Duncan, and all young players at the club, stressing how highly they rated him on Friday, but over the weekend Fiorentina returned with an improved offer and Liverpool’s position altered.

Despite the club publicly stating their intent to hold on to Duncan, sporting director Michael Edwards remained opened to the potential of a deal and when a firm offer came in for the England youth international, who arrived for a £200,000 compensation fee last summer, he felt it was the right move for all parties.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gareth Bale sent off after ending Real Madrid goal drought

More on this topic

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against ArsenalVirgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of AnfieldLiverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield

Liverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to RangersLiverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to Rangers

It just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of youIt just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of you

Bobby DuncanJurgen KloppMichael EdwardsSaif RubieItaly Serie APremier LeagueFiorentinaTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Dowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in BelfastDowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in Belfast

Former boxing promoter Kellie Maloney reveals she attempted suicideFormer boxing promoter Kellie Maloney reveals she attempted suicide

Gareth Bale sent off after ending Real Madrid goal droughtGareth Bale sent off after ending Real Madrid goal drought

Three things we learned as Arsenal fight back to draw with TottenhamThree things we learned as Arsenal fight back to draw with Tottenham


Lifestyle

Réidín Aherne is director of operations at SAGE Midleton restaurant and festival co-ordinator for fEast Cork Food & Drink Festival, which runs until September 8. www.feastcork.ieYou've been Served: Réidín Aherne, SAGE Midleton

Children are as susceptible to these severe ‘headaches’ as adults and symptoms can include vomiting and light sensitivity, says Nuala WoulfeThe pain of migraine: Children are just as susceptible

I’ve just visited my sister, who has added two kittens to her family mix.Appliance of Science: Why do cats love boxes?

Thanks to the encouragement of one special teacher, comedian Joanne McNally found her voice during her school yearsComedian Joanne McNally: 'I always saw funny side’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »