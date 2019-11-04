News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Boateng says ‘nothing has changed’ after Mario Balotelli racially abused

Boateng says ‘nothing has changed’ after Mario Balotelli racially abused
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 06:25 PM

Kevin-Prince Boateng says “nothing has changed” in football’s fight against racism since he walked off a pitch almost seven years ago, in the wake of the abuse suffered by Mario Balotelli.

Brescia striker Balotelli threatened to leave the field during the second half of Sunday’s Serie A defeat at Verona because of apparent racist chanting from home fans.

In similar circumstances, Boateng, who currently plays for Italian club Fiorentina, refused to continue playing a friendly for AC Milan against Pro Patria in January 2013 in protest at racist abuse from the terraces.

The 32-year-old former Tottenham and Portsmouth player posted a video of the incident on Twitter, which ended with an image of Balotelli, and vowed to continue fighting the issue.

“6 years later NOTHING has changed but we don’t give up!,” he tweeted.

“Let’s keep fighting ALL TOGHETER (sic) against racism! #NOTORACISM #prince10 #handmade”.

Footage appeared on social media suggesting former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Balotelli was reacting to racist abuse, with monkey chants clearly audible.

Balotelli was convinced to continue and went on to score a late goal (Simone Venezia/ANSA via AP)
Balotelli was convinced to continue and went on to score a late goal (Simone Venezia/ANSA via AP)

Balotelli, who had picked up the ball and kicked it towards home fans, was convinced to stay by team-mates, Verona players and officials before referee Maurizio Mariani initiated the anti-racism protocol.

Verona head coach Ivan Juric later denied there was any racist abuse directed towards.

Boateng also kicked the ball at supporters when he was abused, before his Milan team-mates followed him off the pitch causing that match to be abandoned.

More on this topic

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona

Verona say abuse of Balotelli was not racistVerona say abuse of Balotelli was not racist

FIFA and UEFA incapable of governing in response to racism – QPR chief HoosFIFA and UEFA incapable of governing in response to racism – QPR chief Hoos

Gary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fightGary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fight


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Italy Serie ATOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

5 things we have learned from the WTA season5 things we have learned from the WTA season

I am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – HamiltonI am working on a masterpiece and I haven’t quite finished it yet – Hamilton

Mario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at VeronaMario Balotelli grateful for support in wake of racist abuse at Verona


Lifestyle

The actor has revealed her latest fashion collection and it’s all about glitz and glamour.This is what you should be wearing this party season, according to Michelle Keegan

The former Great British Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about her distrust of bananas.2 minutes with Kim-Joy – whose last meal on earth would preferably be a banquet

Move over spider plant – we have amazing bat flowers, a palm tree and an air plant jellyfish.Check out these 7 weird and wonderful houseplants

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »