Blow for Lilywhites as captain Stephen O'Donnell announces retirement

Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell is set to retire from playing and join the double-winners' coaching staff.

The midfielder has seen his past two seasons at Oriel Park ravaged by injury.

It's been reported that O'Donnell will work as opposition scout and could be involved in player recruitment.

Stephen O'Donnell is set to retire, supposedly he will take on a coaching role at Dundalk FC. He won the Premier Division 6 times in his career, League Cup twice and 3 FAI Cups. Helped make history with Shamrock Rovers in Europe and again in 2016 with Dundalk. What a career👏 pic.twitter.com/3CspI4L8wi— Domestic Ireland (@DomesticIreland) January 9, 2019

An ex-Arsenal trainee he joined Kenny at the start of the 2013 season and went on to win four league titles.