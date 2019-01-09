NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Blow for Lilywhites as captain Stephen O'Donnell announces retirement

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 07:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell is set to retire from playing and join the double-winners' coaching staff.

The midfielder has seen his past two seasons at Oriel Park ravaged by injury.

It's been reported that O'Donnell will work as opposition scout and could be involved in player recruitment.

An ex-Arsenal trainee he joined Kenny at the start of the 2013 season and went on to win four league titles.


KEYWORDS

Dundalk FCSoccer

Related Articles

Niall Quinn: ‘The people’s game, when it goes well for our country, is our football’

'Our system has been fractured since the boat to Holyhead': Niall Quinn’s grand vision for Irish football

Both managers slam VAR system following Spurs’ win over Chelsea

5 things we learned from Tottenham’s narrow win over Chelsea

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Pochettino hits out at use of VAR after Spurs’ win over Chelsea

Burton’s fighting spirit can count for a lot against Man City – Nigel Clough

Kane penalty gives Spurs semi-final advantage – with a little help from VAR


Lifestyle

You're probably brushing your teeth wrong – here are four tips for better dental health

Why are we all so obsessed with nostalgia?

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »