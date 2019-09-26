News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blow for Ireland as Richard Keogh injured in what Derby describe as 'alcohol-related incident'

File image of Richard Keogh
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Derby captain and Ireland international Richard Keogh has suffered a knee injury which will prevent him playing until the end of the season after an “alcohol-related incident” on a team night out on Tuesday, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The Irish centre half is said to have a suspected fractured wrist and an injury to his knee after he was injured when a Range Rover he was a passenger in crashed on Tuesday night.

Two of Keogh's team-mates were arrested after the accident but neither of them was injured.

Derby, who have launched an inquiry, confirmed the news this afternoon.

The injury means Keogh is ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Georgia and Switzerland.

In further bad news for Mick McCarthy, Keogh's fellow international centre-half, Brighton's Shane Duffy, has also emerged as a doubt after coming off injured during a Carabao Cup last night.

More to follow ...

- Additional reporting by Press Association

