News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Blades break transfer record again to capture Mousset from Bournemouth

Blades break transfer record again to capture Mousset from Bournemouth
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 01:25 PM

Sheffield United have paid an undisclosed club-record fee for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset.

France Under-21 international Mousset has put pen to paper on a three-year contract after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of £10million.

“For the third time this summer, the Blades have smashed the club’s transfer record,” United announced on their official website.

“French striker Lys Mousset has signed a three-deal with the Blades after an undisclosed fee with AFC Bournemouth was reached for his services.”

Mousset joined Bournemouth from Le Havre in 2016 for a reported £5.7m, but was mainly restricted to the role of substitute.

The 23-year-old, who scored five goals in 71 appearances for the Cherries, is the Blades’ fifth signing since winning automatic promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Blades set a new transfer record when signing Luke Freeman from QPR and broke it again to bring Callum Robinson in from Preston earlier this month.

The South Yorkshire club have also signed former Manchester United forward Ravel Morrison, while defender Phil Jagielka has returned to the Blades after his contract at Everton expired.

Blades boss Chris Wilder added: “Lys is big, quick and a different type of threat at the top of the pitch to what we already have.

“It is a fantastic bit of business for us in the current market and we are looking forward to him joining up with the squad.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Families of Love Island contestants offered access to counsellingFamilies of Love Island contestants offered access to counselling

Gemma Atkinson says difficult labour was ‘totally worth it’Gemma Atkinson says difficult labour was ‘totally worth it’

Gardeners' guide to what's on in Munster and beyondGardeners' guide to what's on in Munster and beyond

Love Island’s Chris Taylor and Harley Brash kiss for the first timeLove Island’s Chris Taylor and Harley Brash kiss for the first time

Callum RobinsonChris WilderLuke FreemanLys MoussetPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthSheff Utd

More in this Section

Donal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGMDonal Conway welcomes 'resounding' vote for FAI reform at EGM

Shane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at OpenShane Lowry steeling himself for most challenging day of his career at Open

Dublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clashDublin defeat Roscommon in predictable Super 8 clash

'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone'We conceded so much so quickly': Ronan McCarthy on Cork's loss to Tyrone


Lifestyle

Javier Cercas’s new novel, ‘Lord of All the Dead’, is as preoccupied with the Spanish Civil War, the nature of heroism, and the distortions of history as his most famous, ‘Soldiers of Salamis’, says Alannah Hopkin .Book Review: Lord of All the Dead; Soldiers of Salamis by Javier Cercas

What do you recommend for wasp stings? My three-year-old got a sting on his neck last week and was very distressed. I want to have a remedy on hand for future emergencies.My three-year-old got a bee sting. Is there a remedy?

A new study says feeding at the breast is better for baby than using expressed milk. Is it time mothers reconsidered their use of breast pumps, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Best for baby? Pumped breastmilk under the microscope

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »