News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie

Blades break club transfer record again to sign Oli McBurnie
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 01:16 PM

Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea for a club-record transfer.

The 23-year-old Scotland international, who scored 22 goals in the Sky Bet Championship last season, has agreed a four-year contract at Bramall Lane for an undisclosed fee.

It is the fourth time this summer the Blades have broken their transfer record, with the money spent on McBurnie following the sums paid for Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset.

“We’ve had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli but I am confident he will be a tremendous success,” United boss Chris Wilder told the club website.

“We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.

“He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is at an age where his better years are ahead of him – hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.”

The Blades have also signed Dean Henderson, Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka and Ben Osborn since winning promotion to the Premier League.

Over the years we've had the stigma of being a selling club, but it should be noted that we are a buying club.

Wilder continued: “I’m delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season.

“Over the years we’ve had the stigma of being a selling club and, of course, there will be sales in the future, but it should be noted that we are a buying club.

“We’ve spent a significant amount and the owners deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have sanctioned our assault on the transfer market.”

McBurnie began his career at Bradford and the Bantams, relegated to League Two last season, are set for a windfall having put a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Swansea in 2015.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Carlo Cudicini takes on new role at ChelseaCarlo Cudicini takes on new role at Chelsea

Everton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe GbaminEverton looking to complete deals for Moise Kean and Jean Philippe Gbamin

Green shoots offer hope for futureGreen shoots offer hope for future

At last, Irish football supporters will have their voices heardAt last, Irish football supporters will have their voices heard

Chris WilderfootballOli McBurniePremier LeagueSwanseaSheff UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Debating British influence on our sporting characterDebating British influence on our sporting character

Tony McEntee fears for Stephen Rochford in Mayo missionTony McEntee fears for Stephen Rochford in Mayo mission

Players like Kingston but appointment not foregone conclusionPlayers like Kingston but appointment not foregone conclusion

David Moran named in Kerry team to face MeathDavid Moran named in Kerry team to face Meath


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »