News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Blackburn duo called up as Ireland face defensive crisis for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Blackburn duo called up as Ireland face defensive crisis for Euro 2020 qualifiers
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 11:26 AM

Blackburn Rovers defenders Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham have been called up for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers this month.

Mick McCarthy's defensive options have been depleted for the games against Georgia and Switzerland, with regular centre-back pairing Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh out injured, and left-back Enda Stevens suspended for the Georgia game.

“Terry Connor has been to watch Darragh and Greg play for Blackburn and they have shown him they will be good additions for this squad,” McCarthy told FAI.ie.

Enda Stevens is suspended for the game in Tbilisi against Georgia and Greg is one of the most experienced left-backs available to us. He was with us in the summer and he knows what we want.

“We’ve watched Darragh a number of times and Terry and the other scouts like his footballing ability. He has been in and around the squad before so I look forward to working with him.”

David McGoldrick, Ireland's goalscoring hero from the draw against the Swiss last time out, is also sidelined through injury.

James Collins retains his place in the squad after scoring in the friendly against Bulgaria, as do fellow debutants in that game, man-of-the-match Josh Cullen, Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne, and goalkeepers Mark Travers and Kieran O’Hara.

Not included in the squad this time around are Sheffield Wednesday goalie Keiren Westwood, Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie, or Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy.

Newcastle centre-back Ciaran Clark, who last played in the 4-1 loss to Wales last year, remains out of favour, while there's no recalls for Harry Arter or Shane Long either.

Sean Maguire returns after a freak eye injury ruled him out of September's squad.

Ireland are two points clear on top of Group D as they bid to hold off Denmark and Switzerland for a top-two spot. They travel to play Georgia on Saturday, October 12, before visiting Switzerland on Tuesday, October 15.

“I won’t even start thinking about the team for that game [against Georgia] until the players turn up at the hotel on Sunday and I see who we have available,” said McCarthy.

“We have injuries and suspensions and I know that better than anyone. But there’s nothing I can do about them. It happens in football.

That’s why we changed almost the entire team for the Bulgaria game last month and look how well the players who came in like Josh, Alan Browne, John Egan, and Kevin Long did.

“They put their hands up for selection and gave me something to think about. Now it’s time to think about them for Georgia and I look forward to getting back on the training ground on Monday and starting the countdown to these two massive games in earnest.”

Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: James Collins (Luton Town), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa)

RWC19 Podcast: The Japan inquest. ‘Only so many times you can bounce back before getting a headache’

READ MORE

VAR the big winner after drab Old Trafford draw

More on this topic

The numbers behind Manchester United’s worst start to a season for 30 yearsThe numbers behind Manchester United’s worst start to a season for 30 years

VAR the big winner after drab Old Trafford drawVAR the big winner after drab Old Trafford draw

Aubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up a point at Manchester UnitedAubameyang happy as Arsenal pick up a point at Manchester United

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo ZagrebThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The Daily Donal Vlog: A flavour of Japanese cultureThe Daily Donal Vlog: A flavour of Japanese culture

Mo Farah speaks out after former coach Alberto Salazar is bannedMo Farah speaks out after former coach Alberto Salazar is banned

Defence coach Taylor warns Scotland to avoid World Cup crisis against RussiaDefence coach Taylor warns Scotland to avoid World Cup crisis against Russia

Murray beats Berrettini to reach China Open second roundMurray beats Berrettini to reach China Open second round


Lifestyle

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall It’s always worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden, says Peter Dowdall.Why it’s worth experimenting with bulbs that will add colour to your autumn garden

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »