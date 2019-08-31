News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Bizarre' eye injury rules Sean Maguire out of Switzerland clash

'Bizarre' eye injury rules Sean Maguire out of Switzerland clash
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 10:16 PM

Sean Maguire is set to miss Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Preston striker injured his eye in training and missed their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Manager Alex Neil confirmed that Maguire is expected to see a specialist.

“It’s the most bizarre injury I have seen before,” Neil told the club’s website.

It happened on Thursday and the ball has ricochet and hit him in the eye and it’s caused a bleed in his eye. The pressure is double of that of his other eye.

“It can be significant so we have to be careful.

“The advice is for him to have two weeks rest because an increase in blood pressure can cause more damage so we will be careful with that.”

READ MORE

Klopp laughs off Mane outburst at Turf Moor

More on this topic

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thrillerNapoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly gifts Juventus victory in seven-goal thriller

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loanChelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan

Pique insists Barcelona are not worried by slow LaLiga startPique insists Barcelona are not worried by slow LaLiga start

Klopp laughs off Mane outburst at Turf MoorKlopp laughs off Mane outburst at Turf Moor

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The match-ups Kerry must get right to surviveThe match-ups Kerry must get right to survive

Kerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat DublinKerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat Dublin

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing timePep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing time

Solskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking optionsSolskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking options


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »