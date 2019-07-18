News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Birmingham sign Irish-eligible Dan Crowley from Willem II

Birmingham sign Irish-eligible Dan Crowley from Willem II
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Birmingham have signed midfielder Dan Crowley from Willem II for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who was on Aston Villa and Arsenal’s books as a youngster, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with a year’s option.

Coventry-born Crowley has been capped by England Under-19s but has declared himself for Ireland as he is eligible through his grandparents.

He joined Arsenal from Villa in 2014 and spent time on loan at Barnsley, Oxford and Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles.

He joined Willem II in 2017 on a three-year contract.

Crowley made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals, for the Eredivisie side.

He also helped them to the final of the KNVB Cup where they lost to double winners Ajax 4-0 in May.

PA

More on this topic

'Something I'll never forget': Jose Mourinho congratulates Dundalk after penalty success'Something I'll never forget': Jose Mourinho congratulates Dundalk after penalty success

Liverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer frontLiverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

Steve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in ChinaSteve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in China

Solskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says RashfordSolskjaer will nurture Mason Greenwood’s ‘frightening’ ability, says Rashford

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rahm hoping accommodation switch has Open benefits at PortrushRahm hoping accommodation switch has Open benefits at Portrush

Fear of missing out fuelled Rory McIlroy's Olympic u-turnFear of missing out fuelled Rory McIlroy's Olympic u-turn

Diarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan BDiarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan B

Confirmed: Kieran Trippier quits Spurs for Atletico MadridConfirmed: Kieran Trippier quits Spurs for Atletico Madrid


Lifestyle

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »