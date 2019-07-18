Birmingham sign Irish-eligible Dan Crowley from Willem II

Birmingham have signed midfielder Dan Crowley from Willem II for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who was on Aston Villa and Arsenal’s books as a youngster, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract, with a year’s option.

Coventry-born Crowley has been capped by England Under-19s but has declared himself for Ireland as he is eligible through his grandparents.

He joined Arsenal from Villa in 2014 and spent time on loan at Barnsley, Oxford and Dutch team Go Ahead Eagles.

He joined Willem II in 2017 on a three-year contract.

Crowley made 45 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals, for the Eredivisie side.

He also helped them to the final of the KNVB Cup where they lost to double winners Ajax 4-0 in May.

PA