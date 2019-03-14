Birmingham and Villa charged over derby fracas

Birmingham and Aston Villa have been charged with failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during an early incident in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match.

Following a rash tackle from Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on Villa captain Jack Grealish in the fifth minute, players from both sides were involved in scuffles. Kieftenbeld was booked for the challenge.

Both clubs have until Monday, March 18, to respond, the Football Association said in a statement.

5 - It is a cauldron of noise inside St. Andrew's this afternoon. Kieftenbeld goes into the book early on for a crunching tackle on Grealish. 0-0 #BluesLIVE — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 10, 2019

“@BCFC and @AVFCOfficial have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their fixture in the EFL Championship on Sunday [10/03/2019],” read a statement from the FA on Twitter.

“It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 5th minute of the fixture.

“Both clubs have until Monday [18/03/2019] to respond.”

[1/3] @BCFC and @AVFCOfficial have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their fixture in the EFL Championship on Sunday [10/03/2019]. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 14, 2019

The match at St Andrew’s was overshadowed by an incident during the ninth minute when a spectator ran onto the pitch and threw a punch at Grealish.

Midfielder Grealish, who was able to continue playing, went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Villa. Birmingham supporter Paul Mitchell, centre, is led away after attacking Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, right (Nick Potts/PA)

Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell, 27, was subsequently jailed for 14 weeks for his attack on Grealish after pleading guilty to assault and invading the pitch.

He was also banned from all football stadiums for 10 years by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, while Blues imposed a lifetime ban from their fixtures.

- Press Association