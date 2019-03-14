NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Birmingham and Villa charged over derby fracas

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Birmingham and Aston Villa have been charged with failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during an early incident in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match.

Following a rash tackle from Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on Villa captain Jack Grealish in the fifth minute, players from both sides were involved in scuffles. Kieftenbeld was booked for the challenge.

Both clubs have until Monday, March 18, to respond, the Football Association said in a statement.

“@BCFC and @AVFCOfficial have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their fixture in the EFL Championship on Sunday [10/03/2019],” read a statement from the FA on Twitter.

“It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 5th minute of the fixture.

“Both clubs have until Monday [18/03/2019] to respond.”

The match at St Andrew’s was overshadowed by an incident during the ninth minute when a spectator ran onto the pitch and threw a punch at Grealish.

Midfielder Grealish, who was able to continue playing, went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Villa.

Birmingham supporter Paul Mitchell, centre, is led away after attacking Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, right (Nick Potts/PA)

Birmingham fan Paul Mitchell, 27, was subsequently jailed for 14 weeks for his attack on Grealish after pleading guilty to assault and invading the pitch.

He was also banned from all football stadiums for 10 years by Birmingham Magistrates’ Court, while Blues imposed a lifetime ban from their fixtures.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Watch: ‘Brief but fierce’ tornado damages houses in Germany

Formula One driver guide for 2019

Royal Dutch Shell boss sees pay more than double to €20m

Rescue workers look for signs of life after building collapses in Nigeria

KEYWORDS

footballJack GrealishChampionshipAston VillaBirmingham

More in this Section

Formula One driver guide for 2019

Burnley fan due in court accused of racial abuse at Brighton game

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s key man in Klopp’s book

Leading players call for representation on World Rugby’s executive committee


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »