News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Billy Gilmour thrilled by Chelsea breakthrough and dreaming of Scotland chance

Billy Gilmour thrilled by Chelsea breakthrough and dreaming of Scotland chance
By Press Association
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Rising star Billy Gilmour was thrilled to make his Chelsea first-team breakthrough ahead of the coronavirus shutdown and is hoping a Scotland call-up will eventually follow.

The 18-year-old Glasgow-born midfielder impressed on his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup against Liverpool and took the man-of-the-match award when he made his Premier League bow versus Everton.

Roy Keane was among Gilmour’s many admirers after the display against Everton and he clearly has a very bright future at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard, who has shown his willingness to give young players a chance at Stamford Bridge.

Hopefully I'm not far off it. I just need to keep working hard and see where it takes me

“I always wanted to go and play in the Premier League to test myself and see what my limit is,” Gilmour told Sky Sports.

“Leading up to the games, I was thinking about what I’m going to do. The gaffer said ‘Go out and play your own game’. That gives you a lot of confidence.

“When I was on the ball I felt good. I had players running off me which made it a lot easier.

“To get first-team experience against Liverpool felt good.

Billy Gilmour has enjoyed a great start to his Chelsea career (PA)
Billy Gilmour has enjoyed a great start to his Chelsea career (PA)

“After the game, I swapped shirts with Andy Robertson. He came up to me after the game and said ‘well done, you played really well, keep doing it and hopefully see you soon in the first-team squad’.

“That was great to hear that from the captain of the country. Everyone knows my feelings about representing my country. Hopefully I’m not far off it. I just need to keep working hard and see where it takes me.”

Gilmour, who says Andreas Iniesta, Xavi and Cesc Fabregas are the players who have inspired him, would be happy to play anywhere in midfield but admits operating in a deep lying role gives him the chance to start play.

He added: “When I first came, I’d say I was more of an attacking midfielder, and then Jody Morris (Chelsea assistant manager) turned me into a deeper player. To get on the ball and start play is best for me, but I am happy playing anywhere.”

More on this topic

Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle could be completed within a fortnightSaudi-led takeover of Newcastle could be completed within a fortnight

Vera Pauw: Contract extension ‘will be arranged’Vera Pauw: Contract extension ‘will be arranged’

UnCorked: John Caulfield’s best of the restUnCorked: John Caulfield’s best of the rest

Larry Ryan: The Cork centre-half who’s a symbol of Detroit defianceLarry Ryan: The Cork centre-half who’s a symbol of Detroit defiance


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Billy GilmourSky SportsPremier LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Brendan O'Brien: Sponsors and TV companies scrambling to comb through contractsBrendan O'Brien: Sponsors and TV companies scrambling to comb through contracts

‘I am at the bottom of the pack when it comes to surviving it. I am very much the underdog’‘I am at the bottom of the pack when it comes to surviving it. I am very much the underdog’

Michael Moynihan: Leadership in a time of crisis proves harder for someMichael Moynihan: Leadership in a time of crisis proves harder for some

GAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from GovernmentGAA to seek more Covid-19 answers from Government


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »