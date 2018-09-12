Home»Sport

Bill Kenwright: Funding for Everton’s new stadium is going ahead

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 03:43 PM

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright insists the funding is going ahead for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Toffees hope to be in their new home for the start of the 2022-23 season but in order to get it built they have to find £220million to add to the £280million Liverpool City Council have pledged to loan.

“Any new stadium at this moment has to be carefully planned and thought out. Look at the problems poor Daniel (Levy) is having at Tottenham. It’s step-by-step,” Kenwright told talkSPORT.

“The architect is working hard, the council are with us, the funding is going ahead but we’re not there yet, but it’s very exciting, the prospect.”

Billionaire Farhad Moshiri, already the majority shareholder, increased his stake in the club to 68.6 per cent on Monday and is expected to elevate that to 77.2 per cent by July.

Kenwright said Moshiri had brought forward from May his plans for the purchase.

“I don’t have to tell you the commitment he’s given to Everton in terms of time and finance and he’s put hundreds of millions in the club and I think there was a part of him now wanted that extra shareholding with the new stadium coming up,” added Kenwright.

“I think it will help with the further finance of the club but I don’t think he did it with any massive ulterior motives.”

- Press Association


