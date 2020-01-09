News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Betting companies agree to allow FA Cup games to be streamed on free platform

Betting companies agree to allow FA Cup games to be streamed on free platform
By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 02:29 PM

Betting companies who held streaming rights for FA Cup ties have agreed to allow the games to be streamed on a free platform such as the Football Association’s own website.

The FA was heavily criticised over the deal it had struck with sports media rights company IMG which allowed seven bookmakers to stream FA Cup matches to customers who held active accounts.

Last weekend’s FA Cup ties were used to promote the governing body’s ‘Heads Up’ mental health awareness campaign, something which jarred with the streaming agreement given the link between gambling addiction and health harms.

The deal was described as “worse than grubby” by Conservative MP Damian Collins on Wednesday, but the decision to allow the matches to be streamed free elsewhere removes the need to hold an active gambling account to watch the games.

A statement from Brigid Simmonds, the chairman of the Betting and Gaming Council, read: “Our members did not seek exclusivity for the rights to screen FA Cup games.

“They are therefore happy for IMG to offer the rights to screen these games to the Football Association or another appropriate body so that the games can be viewed for free by the public with immediate effect.”

More on this topic

UK's Culture Secretary urges FA to ‘reconsider’ deal with betting firm over FA Cup rights UK's Culture Secretary urges FA to ‘reconsider’ deal with betting firm over FA Cup rights

Football Association to review Cup rights after ties shown on betting websiteFootball Association to review Cup rights after ties shown on betting website

Mikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa in focus as Arsenal beat Leeds in FA CupMikel Arteta and Marcelo Bielsa in focus as Arsenal beat Leeds in FA Cup

Leeds left to rue missed chances as Arsenal edge into fourth roundLeeds left to rue missed chances as Arsenal edge into fourth round

FA CupTOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Cork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí ChaoimhCork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Clash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverageClash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverage

Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insistsStephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists

Maria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcardMaria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcard


Lifestyle

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

Aileen Lee chats to Deirdre Breen, a designer and printmaker based in CorkDesign Life: Meet designer and printmaker Deirdre Breen

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »