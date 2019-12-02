News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bernd Leno admits Arsenal were fortunate to leave Norwich with a point

Bernd Leno admits Arsenal were fortunate to leave Norwich with a point
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno conceded his side were lucky to earn a draw away to Norwich on Sunday.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Gunners twice come from behind to earn a point in the Premier League at Carrow Road.

But it could have been different had Leno not made fine saves to deny Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki in the second half.

It saw interim manager Freddie Ljunberg begin his spell with a point, but extended Arsenal’s winless run to eight which was a factor in the decision to sack Unai Emery on Friday – the morning after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leno told the official club website: “At the end it was confusing because in the first half we played exactly how we wanted but conceded two goals in transition. In the second half, we lost control of the game and we were lucky to draw.

“It’s always strange and sad when a manager loses his job. I think Emery did a very good job for one-and-a-half years, but the club decided to change the manager and something in the team.

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal after a run of seven games without a win (PA Graphics)
Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal after a run of seven games without a win (PA Graphics)

“We just have to look forward and we saw the team was different (against Norwich).”

Ljungberg hinted it will take time for him to implement changes after Sunday’s 2-2 draw.

The 42-year-old, who was part of Emery’s coaching team, has stepped up to take charge on an interim basis and will be in the dugout again on Thursday for the visit of Brighton.

Freddie Ljungberg saw his first game as Arsenal interim manager end in a 2-2 draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Ljungberg saw his first game as Arsenal interim manager end in a 2-2 draw (Adam Davy/PA)

But Ljungberg said: “Normally a pre-season is five to six weeks and you can implement how you want to play football but I don’t have that.

“I just try to do small building blocks and try to change things in a slow tempo so people can understand and practice.

READ MORE

Performances, not league position, the immediate priority for Solskjaer

“Now players need to recover and we’ll probably get one-and-a-half sessions (before Brighton) but that’s football. I just try to make things simple as possible and hopefully we get better.”

Norwich were able to back up the 2-0 win over Everton with another strong showing to earn a potentially vital point in their bid for survival.

It’s always strange and sad when a manager loses his job

Like in the victory at Goodison Park, Todd Cantwell was on the scoresheet to make it four goals in 14 appearances in the top flight this season.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is eager to keep the England youth international grounded, saying: “He has been fantastic so far this season, but I am far away from naming him a quality player.

“Quality is always defined with performances over a long-term period. It is not just a few games, 10 games or 14, it is to prove this over months and prove this over a whole season and then we can speak about this quality.

“If he goes further on with these performances, definitely we will have some really nice days with him and he will have a great future, but it’s up to him right now to go on and deliver this over the next few months.”

More on this topic

Brendan Rodgers insists he is staying at Leicester amid Arsenal speculationBrendan Rodgers insists he is staying at Leicester amid Arsenal speculation

Emery’s sacking was in the pipeline for weeks – Arsenal director Josh KroenkeEmery’s sacking was in the pipeline for weeks – Arsenal director Josh Kroenke

Terrace Talk: Filling the Wenger void was always likely to prove an impossible taskTerrace Talk: Filling the Wenger void was always likely to prove an impossible task

Larry Ryan: Digging up the past to reanimate ArsenalLarry Ryan: Digging up the past to reanimate Arsenal

ArsenalBernd LenoDaniel FarkeFreddie LjungbergNorwichPremier LeagueTodd CantwellTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Messi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico MadridMessi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico Madrid

Farrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuityFarrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuity

'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost

Paul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue EmpirePaul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue Empire


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »