Bernardo Silva: No Manchester City player can let standards slip

By Andy Hampson

Bernardo Silva has warned rivals that no players at Manchester City can afford to let their standards slip.

Last season’s runaway champions have made a blistering start to the new campaign, with a 2-0 win at Arsenal followed by Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

The latest victory came with stars such as Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane, and Kyle Walker on the bench and with Kevin De Bruyne sat in the stands nursing a knee injury.

Silva points out that competition for places is so intense there is no room for complacency. The Portuguese said: “It is a fantastic squad. Even with Kevin injured we still have a lot of options.

“The players on the bench (on Sunday) were some of the best players in the Premier League. We know the squad we have and everyone has to work hard to have a place in the team.

“That’s good because it keeps everyone entertained and everyone knows how hard he has to work to play.”

De Bruyne, City’s player of the year last season, is facing three months on the sidelines but Silva expects them to cope with the loss. “Obviously Kevin is one of the most important players for our team. Last season he was if not the best player in the Premier League, one of the best.

“He is a fantastic player, one of the best midfielders in the world. It’s kind of a blow for us but we have other options as well. It means opportunities are opening for other players and that is good as well.”

City were ruthless against the Terriers with Sergio Aguero claiming his 13th hat-trick for the club. Gabriel Jesus and David Silva also scored while Terence Kongolo turned the ball into his own net.

Bernardo Silva said: “It was an amazing performance by everyone. Unfortunately they scored from a throw-in that we could have defended better, but in the end it was a good performance and we are very happy with it.”

Of Aguero, Bernardo Silva said: “Once again he proved how good he is and it is a privilege to have him with us and be able to count on so many goals every season.”

Huddersfield’s consolation came from Jon Gorenc Stankovic. Defeat was their second of the campaign after their 3-0 loss to Chelsea.

Defender Tommy Smith said: “It was a tough day but we were playing Man City. I think it would have been a tough day for the majority of teams in this league.

“The first two games of the season have not been kind to us — Chelsea and Man City. It was tough but the manager has just said the season starts with Cardiff next week now. We’ll look forward to that and try to put this to bed.”