Bernardo Silva eyes Manchester City history ahead of Brighton clash

Bernardo Silva is determined to play his part in a piece of Manchester City history by wrapping up back-to-back Premier League titles.

Victory over Brighton this Sunday would see City become the third different club, after Manchester United and Chelsea, to retain the trophy in the Premier League era.

Liverpool are just a point behind, meaning City cannot afford any slip-ups, but captain Vincent Kompany’s stunning winner against Leicester ensured the outcome is in their own hands.

On the brink of his second @premierleague winners’ medal, David Craig caught up with @ManCity’s @BernardoCSilva enjoying a day out on the Roodee at @ChesterRaces… pic.twitter.com/AHVBT9gP2d— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 8, 2019

Silva, speaking to Sky Sports Racing on a day off at Chester racecourse, said: “(It was a) very intense game, a very emotional game, because we knew we had to get the three points.

“To win it that way with Vincent’s goal, that strike that was unbelievable, it was just fantastic.

“Three points and now on to the next one, the last game that we know we have to win to try and do something that has never been done before in this club, which is win two Premier League titles in a row.”

City still have the chance for a domestic treble this season, with the Carabao Cup already in the trophy cabinet and an FA Cup final against Watford to come. Silva, left, wins possession ahead of Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh in last month’s FA Cup semi-final (John Walton/PA)

Brighton are the immediate focus, though, and Silva said: “(It’s a) difficult game away, we played against them in the FA Cup semi-final. They’re a physical team, so we’re not expecting an easy game, but we know we need to get the three points to win this title.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is just fantastic, all the players, the staff, the fans – the way they pushed us this season is unbelievable. We want to win these last two games to celebrate some titles with them.”

- Press Association