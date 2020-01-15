News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Beram Kayal back at Brighton as Charlton loan is cut short

Beram Kayal back at Brighton as Charlton loan is cut short
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 03:44 PM

Beram Kayal has returned to parent club Brighton after his season-long loan at Charlton was terminated by mutual consent.

Israel midfielder Kayal made six Sky Bet Championship appearances for the Addicks but had not featured since early November.

According to an Albion statement, the 31-year-old recently underwent minor surgery on a groin injury and is close to returning to full fitness.

Kayal joined the Seagulls from Celtic in January 2015 but has been a peripheral figure since the club won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

He was restricted to just 17 top-flight starts in two seasons before moving to The Valley last summer.

More on this topic

Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s bootsArsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots

Liverpool ‘hit the post’ last season – FirminoLiverpool ‘hit the post’ last season – Firmino

Cork City’s Harry Nevin scores the winner on Ireland U16 debutCork City’s Harry Nevin scores the winner on Ireland U16 debut

'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham

ChampionshipPremier LeagueBrightonCharltonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tottenham’s Tanganga: Best bit of my week to remember was smile on dad’s faceTottenham’s Tanganga: Best bit of my week to remember was smile on dad’s face

'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham'I had no hesitation in coming back': Darren Randolph returns to West Ham

Eriksen ‘can leave Spurs with pride’ amid rumours of Inter moveEriksen ‘can leave Spurs with pride’ amid rumours of Inter move

Steve Bruce has ‘clear message’ ahead of transfer talks with Mike AshleySteve Bruce has ‘clear message’ ahead of transfer talks with Mike Ashley


Lifestyle

The phenomenon is now recognised by the World Health Organisation.Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet Cork cruise captain, Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »