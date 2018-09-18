Benfica Women win 28-0 on their Portuguese Second Division debut

Benfica Women’s debut in the Portuguese Second Division could hardly have gone better after they notched more than two dozen goals in a single game.

The team formed in 2017 and includes several internationals, and the gulf in quality was there for all to see after they won 28-0 against Ponte de Frielas.

The first goal came after just two minutes, with Benfica posting 16 goals in the first half alone.

A further 12 followed in the second half, with nine different goalscorers getting in on the act, Darlene de Souza scoring eight of those.

The result produced the largest margin of victory in senior Portuguese football – can they better it during the rest of the season?

- Press Association