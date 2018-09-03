Ben Davies hits out at ‘sloppy’ Tottenham after defeat at Watford

Tottenham defender Ben Davies believes the manner of his side’s defeat at Watford was inexcusable.

Spurs crashed back down to earth after Monday’s impressive win over Manchester United as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road to lose their 100 per cent start to the season.

They were well below their best, but still went ahead thanks to an Abdoulaye Doucoure own goal only to blow it as headers from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart in the space of seven minutes handed Watford a first-ever Premier League win over Tottenham.

Davies said: “It’s disappointing, especially conceding from two set-pieces.

“We had a great start and it felt like it was undone by two sloppy goals.

“We weren’t at our best but when you go ahead you want to see out the game and we’re disappointed not to do that.

“It’s very disappointing. We didn’t really get cut apart by extremely good football.

“If that happens sometimes you can accept it. But two set-pieces, it was sloppy and we’re very disappointed.”

“We have to learn quick. We have to get it out of our system and make sure that we work on it ready for the next game.”

While Tottenham’s 100 per cent start to the season ended, Watford’s continued and they join Liverpool and Chelsea as the only two sides to have won all four of their opening Premier League games this term.

It is also only the second time in their history that they have won four on the bounce from the start, the last being 30 years ago.

After comfortably avoiding relegation in their first two seasons back in this division Jose Holebas reckons now is the time for the Hornets to kick on.

“We’re happy we won and we kept the points in our stadium. It’s good – four in a row. I don’t know if it ever happened here,” he said.

Massive win !! 😍 With a great comeback from the team 👏🏽👏🏽 Not the type of goal I wanted to score by the way, sorry for this 😐🙏🏽 Lets keep going after the break ! #top3 #COYH 🐝 pic.twitter.com/CE9yHG7w2O — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) September 2, 2018

“For me, I’m happy for the boys, for the team, for the whole club that we won again.

“For us, at 1-0 down against Tottenham – a big club with good players – to come back in the game is really good, I have to say.

“(This year is) totally different, I have to say. Totally different.

“When I see the boys on the pitch and in training now, it’s totally different. I think some of them understand now what it’s about to be in the Premier League.

“Obviously the first year was difficult as a promoted team, second year again. It’s a time now when it’s coming that we create a team and I think that’s what the club is doing here – trying to create a team – and, step by step, it’s coming.”

- Press Association