Home»Sport

Ben Chilwell signs new long-term deal with Leicester

Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 09:45 PM

Leicester have secured the future of a second England defender by handing Ben Chilwell a new long-term deal.

A month after agreeing fresh terms with Harry Maguire, Leicester have locked up 21-year-old left-back Chilwell, who has come through the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

Chilwell made his England debut last month and his first starts followed in last week’s goalless Nations League draw with Croatia and the 3-2 win in Spain.

Chilwell joined Leicester’s academy aged 12 and said he was excited to extend his association with the Foxes until June 2024.

“Leicester’s always felt like the right place for me,” he said.

“I’ve had fantastic support at every level since I arrived nine years ago and I’ve always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard. That’s a great feeling to have as a young player.

“The club has really big, long-term plans and it’s really exciting to know that I’m going to be part of that.

We’ve got a great squad with quite a youthful core so there’s a real opportunity for us to push on and achieve something together in the coming years.”

Chilwell spent a large part of Leicester’s famous title-winning season of 2015/16 on loan at Huddersfield, but after making his Premier League debut the following campaign he has nailed down the left-back position as his own.

Leicester boss Claude Puel praised Chilwell’s progress and said he can be a role model for youngsters in the club’s academy.

“It’s great news for the club,” Puel said of the new deal. “Ben is an exciting young player with huge potential who is already learning and improving by playing regular Premier League football.

“If he continues to work hard he will become a valuable player for us and I hope for the England team.

“He is already an example for the young players of our Academy, highlights the excellent work within it and validates the project of the club.”

Chilwell has played every minute so far of Leicester’s 2018/19 Premier League campaign, which continues away to Arsenal on Monday night.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Premier LeagueLeicestersoccerfootball

More in this Section

The Stamford Bridge showdown – how Sarri and Mourinho compare

Valverde plays down Neymar return ‘speculation’ ahead of Sevilla showdown

Attacking trio in line to return for misfiring Real Madrid against Levante

Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford as part of their backroom team


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »