NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

BBC reach deal with FA to keep FA Cup on free-to-air TV until 2025

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 05:04 PM

The BBC and the Football Association have agreed a new four-year deal to show the FA Cup on free-to-air television until 2025, they have announced.

The agreement will give the BBC up to 18 live matches per season - up from 16 in the current 2018-21 deal - as well as TV highlights and digital clips, and the plan is to provide greater coverage of the tournament's early stages, with up to six live matches across the first and second rounds.

In a statement, FA chief commercial and football development officer Mark Bullingham said: "The Emirates FA Cup is the best and most historic domestic cup competition in the world - and we are delighted to have agreed a new long-term commitment to keep it on the BBC until 2025.

READ MORE

Man City face Brighton in opening FA Cup semi-final

"The popularity of the competition goes from strength to strength and continues to draw some of the largest audiences in sport. Over 8.1 million tuned in for the fifth-round tie between Chelsea and Manchester United, making it the most-watched match of the 2018/19 domestic season to date."

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said the deal is important for the public service broadcaster as it delivers big viewing figures, "engages a younger audience and provides memorable sporting moments that unite a nation".

No financial details for the deal were announced.

The BBC currently shares the rights with BT, which gets 30 live matches per season. It was announced earlier on Tuesday that the BBC would broadcast the Manchester City-Brighton semi-final on April 6, with the pay-TV service getting the Watford-Wolves game a day later.

More on this topic

CAS upholds PSG's request to shut down UEFA's reopened FFP investigation

Drink-driver caught in act by own dash cam footage after traffic lights crash

Family of 28-year-old who died of cancer settles case over care at Kerry General Hospital

Fast food chain, LEON, announces 20 restaurants for Ireland, creating 600 jobs

KEYWORDS

soccerFA CupBBC

More in this Section

Mick McCarthy urges Ireland to forget poor results and bring back feel-good factor

Seamus Coleman and Sean Maguire sit out Ireland training

Athenry produce late comeback to eliminate Harty champions Midleton

Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home


Lifestyle

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

Francis Rossi: ‘Think about my legacy? That would be far too pompous’

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »