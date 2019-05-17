NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Bayern Munich to have rainbow corner flags for final league game

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 02:39 PM

Bayern Munich will have rainbow flags on every corner of the pitch for their final Bundesliga match of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The Bavarians need a point against Frankfurt to secure a seventh successive league title and have chosen their final game to send a message.

Chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club website: “Together with our fan club ‘Queerpass Bayern’, we want to set a clear example of tolerance and diversity, against racism and homophobia.”

Marcus Janke, CEO of the fan club added: “It is a wonderful signal that FC Bayern is positioned as a global club with its values on our side.

“It stands for tolerance against discrimination of any kind, because the rainbow flag is not just a symbol of the gay movement.”

READ MORE

Juventus announce Allegri is leaving

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ireland set for award at World Pride festival for LGBTI leadership

Justice Minister bans controversial US Pastor Stephen Anderson from entering Ireland

Cork LGBT charity reveal plan to 'Make Cork the Best Place to be LGBT'

How LGBTQ people are resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil through art

KEYWORDS

LGBTGerman BundesligaBayern Munich

More in this Section

Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

Treble-chasing Man City seek place in record books as Watford look to upset odds

Liverpool to clamp down on supporters reselling tickets

Gareth Southgate unsure if Harry Kane will start Champions League final


Lifestyle

On the couch: What happens in couples counselling

Author Sinéad Gleeson offers a masterclass in the restrictions suffered by Irish women

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »