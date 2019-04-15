Bayern Munich sweating on fitness of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac faces an anxious wait to see if goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces any time on the sidelines after suffering a recurrence of a calf injury in the 4-1 away win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The victory moved Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga table by one point over Borussia Dortmund but it came at a cost as Neuer had to be replaced by Sven Ulreich early in the second half.

Kingsley Coman scored twice and there were also goals for Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka. Fortuna’s consolation came from a late Dodi Lukebakio penalty.

In his post-match press conference, Kovac admitted Neuer faced tests on the injury before a diagnosis could be made.

In quotes reported on the Bayern Munich website, Kovac said: “It’s the same calf that he had problems with last time.

“We’ll examine it tomorrow and hope of course that it’s nothing serious.”

On the win over Fortuna, Kovac added: “I believe that we have approached this game very seriously and have also taken a deserved victory.

“The team has done very well, so we are now again leaders in the table – we do not want to give that away.”

Bayern forward Thomas Muller said the visitors, who were expected to win the match, had carried out their game plan well.

Muller said: “We tried everything to start the game well. We were expected to win the game and we put our plan into action.

“Compliments to the team, we are satisfied. We now have a week to enjoy the success, but that also carries a risk if you celebrate too long.”

Fortuna coach Friedhelm Funkel said Bayern were too strong for his team.

“It has to be said clearly that we had no chance today,” he admitted.

“FC Bayern played very well, very concentrated and scored two early goals.

“Then it is not so easy for us to come back. The boys tried, but today we had no chance.

“Still, it’s a great day. We’ve certainly held our own, that’s terrific. That’s why I do not want to blame the boys today.”

- Press Association