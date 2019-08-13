News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bayern Munich sign Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic on loan

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Croatia international Ivan Perisic is back in Germany after joining Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old, who played for Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg before joining Inter Milan in 2015, can become a permanent Bayern player next summer.

“Ivan will help us from the start with his extensive experience at a top international level,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“He has good technique and he’s flexible in attack. I’m sure Ivan will settle in quickly as he knows both the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well.”

Perisic won the domestic double with Dortmund in 2012, before winning the German Cup with Wolfsburg three years later. He has won 82 caps for Croatia.

“I’m very glad to be back in Germany,” he added on his new club’s official website.

“FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to go on the attack, not only in the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League.”

