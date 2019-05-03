NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Bayern Munich looking to edge closer to Bundesliga title

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Bayern Munich host bottom side Hannover on Saturday afternoon looking to move a step closer to the Bundesliga title.

Bayern know a win would put pressure on rivals Borussia Dortmund, who are two points behind and play Werder Bremen later that evening.

However, Bayern will have to make do without captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has a calf injury.

The champions will also be without Colombian forward James Rodriguez, who went off with a muscular problem only 15 minutes after coming on in the 1-1 draw against Nurnberg.

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are fit after spells out injured.

Bayern had the opportunity to open up a four-point gap and all-but seal their seventh-straight title last weekend after Dortmund slipped up at home to Schalke.

However, Niko Kovac's side could not take advantage as they only managed a share of the points at second-bottom Nurnberg.

"At the end of the day, you have to say our performance did not match up to expectations before the game," Kovac told the club website.

"We gave the ball away too easily and there were too many lapses of concentration, which we don't normally produce as a rule.

It's relatively easy to make the calculation and you don't need to have studied advanced mathematics.

"We have to pick up seven points if BVB (Dortmund) win all of their last three games.

"Tick it off and move on. We've still got three finals left."

Hannover looked dead and buried until victory over Mainz last weekend gave them a glimmer of hope in their relegation battle.

With three games to play, they sit six points adrift of the relegation play-off spot.

-Press Association

