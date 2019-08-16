News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bayern Munich agree deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:58 PM

Bayern Munich have agreed a loan deal for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed in the wake of their 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday night that the Bundesliga champions had reached an agreement with the former Liverpool star.

“I can confirm that (chief executive) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I were in Barcelona and we have reached an agreement with the club, player and agent,” Salihamidzic was quoted as telling broadcaster ZDF.

“Only a few details are still to be sorted out. We are very happy that we will bring this player to Bayern.”

Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in January 2018 (Peter Byrne/PA).
The Brazilian attacker is reportedly set to move to the Allianz Arena on a season-long loan, with the option of a permanent deal.

Coutinho’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for the whole summer, given the arrival at the Nou Camp of Antoine Griezmann and their interest in bringing Neymar back to the club.

The Brazilian, who has struggled to reproduce the sort of form he showed for Liverpool since leaving the Reds in a £142 million deal in January 2018, was not in the Barcelona squad for their defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

- Press Association

