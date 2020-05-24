BATE celebrate cup triumph in Belarus

BATE Borisov scored in added time of extra-time to beat Dinamo Brest 1-0 in the Belarusian Cup final.
With the tie seemingly heading for penalties, Zakhar Volkov struck with just over 20 seconds left of stoppage time in Minsk to secure his side a record fourth cup success.
The coronavirus pandemic had seen most of Europe’s football halted but the sport continued in Belarus, where mass gatherings have not been banned.
Our cup!#alwaysfirst pic.twitter.com/9hxS1Vtk45— FC BATE Borisov (@FCBATE) May 24, 2020
The attendance for Sunday’s final was reported to be around 5,000 in the 22,000-seater Dinamo Stadium – 2,000 fewer people than were recorded to have watched the 2018 final between the same clubs.
After two hours of goalless football, Brest failed to clear a corner and following a scramble the ball fell for Volkov to volley home from near the penalty spot.
It sparked wild scenes among the players who marked the goal with a mass celebration involving players, substitutes and coaches.