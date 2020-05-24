News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

BATE celebrate cup triumph in Belarus

BATE celebrate cup triumph in Belarus
By Press Association
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 09:12 PM

BATE Borisov scored in added time of extra-time to beat Dinamo Brest 1-0 in the Belarusian Cup final.

With the tie seemingly heading for penalties, Zakhar Volkov struck with just over 20 seconds left of stoppage time in Minsk to secure his side a record fourth cup success.

The coronavirus pandemic had seen most of Europe’s football halted but the sport continued in Belarus, where mass gatherings have not been banned.

The attendance for Sunday’s final was reported to be around 5,000 in the 22,000-seater Dinamo Stadium – 2,000 fewer people than were recorded to have watched the 2018 final between the same clubs.

After two hours of goalless football, Brest failed to clear a corner and following a scramble the ball fell for Volkov to volley home from near the penalty spot.

It sparked wild scenes among the players who marked the goal with a mass celebration involving players, substitutes and coaches.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

BATE BorisovDinamo Brest

More in this Section

Ciarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and CorkCiarán O'Lionaird hits comeback trail to 'repay debt' to himself and Cork

IRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemicIRFU boss admits Irish players may look to leave country after pandemic

EFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship clubEFL announce two positive tests at the same Championship club

Bournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirusBournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds funky fabric and Bantry baskets as well as exploring virtual galleries. Wish List: In pursuit of funky fabric and Bantry baskets

Three young people tell Helen O’Callaghan about the highs and lows of their lives during the current crisis.Teens coping with the Leaving Cert in the time of Covid-19

The focus of Weekend today is sustainability. What could be more timely?Darina Allen's recipes for a life of sustainability

Pubs have been closed across this island for over two months. Can you imagine if they were closed for 14 years? To mark the centenary of the introduction of Prohibition in the US, Robert O'Shea selects examples of its cultural legacyWhat did Prohibition ever do for us?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »