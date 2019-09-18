News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Barkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

Barkley is our penalty-taker, insists Chelsea boss Lampard
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:06 AM

Frank Lampard confirmed Ross Barkley was Chelsea’s designated penalty-taker despite the on-field argument that preceded his crucial miss against Valencia.

The Blues, trailing 1-0 to a goal from Valencia winger Rodrigo, were given a lifeline in the closing stages when VAR flagged up a handball in the area.

Barkley, on as a substitute seven minutes earlier, assumed responsibility for the penalty but only after some heated debate with team-mates Jorginho and Willian.

Willian was not impressed (Nick Potts/PA)
Willian was not impressed (Nick Potts/PA)

The latter looked extremely unhappy to lose the argument, and even more so when Barkley’s effort clipped the crossbar.

The miss condemned Lampard to defeat on his Champions League debut as Chelsea boss.

Afterwards Lampard said: “Ross is the penalty taker. He took some in pre-season and he has been when he has started, and he was today when he came on.

“I don’t know what conversation was, but Jorginho and Willian were penalty-takers until Ross came on the pitch.”

Lampard, who played 102 Champions League matches for Chelsea and captained them to their 2012 triumph, admitted his young team were given a harsh lesson on life among Europe’s elite.

He fielded four Champions League debutants, and Willian and Tammy Abraham went close to breaking the deadlock numerous times before Rodrigo pounced from a set-piece with 16 minutes to go.

“We probably should have won, or at least got a draw,” added Lampard. “We created enough chances, we had the penalty, and we conceded with their one shot on goal.

“It’s a harsh lesson but that’s Champions League football. We should have got more tonight.”

It's a harsh lesson but that's Champions League football. We should have got more tonight.

To rub salt in the wounds Mason Mount had to go off in the opening 15 minutes after former Arsenal midfielder Frances Coquelin left his studs on the inside of the youngster’s shin.

Lampard does not yet know the extent of the injury but said: “It was a shame, he’s been playing well and he started this game well.”

The Spaniards were supposed to be there for the taking for Chelsea, having arrived in west London in turmoil following the sacking of popular manager Marcelino last week, a move which has angered the players as well as the fans.

But new boss Albert Celades had predicted they would not play like a team on the verge of mutiny, and he was proved right.

Celades said: “Obviously we are delighted. It’s very difficult to come here and get a win against a good side with great players.

“We did a good job. The players are happy. Let’s hope we can just speak about football from here on in.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kickChelsea pay Champions League penalty as Barkley misses late spot-kick

Tuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real MadridTuchel wants PSG to prove their Champions League credentials against Real Madrid

Pochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against OlympiacosPochettino urges Spurs to show why they are favourites against Olympiacos

Russian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault caseRussian football stars freed on parole after serving time in assault case


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Albert CeladesfootballFrank LampardRoss BarkleyValenciaUEFA Champions LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

England cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedyEngland cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedy

World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar DonestskThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donestsk


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ series takes viewers behind the scenes at Ireland’s finest eateries – including Restaurant Chestnut, a Michelin award-winner within six months of opening. Vickie Maye meets the chef behind it, Rob KrawczykGoing beyond the menu: RTÉ series goes behind the scenes at some of Ireland's finest restaurants

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »