News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Barcelona’s winning streak comes to an end as Sociedad claim Anoeta draw

Barcelona’s winning streak comes to an end as Sociedad claim Anoeta draw
By Press Association
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 06:52 PM

Barcelona 2 - 2 Real Sociedad

Barcelona’s six-game winning streak in all competitions was brought to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

The hosts took an early lead through Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty, but Antoine Griezmann cancelled that out with a first-half equaliser against his former club.

Luis Suarez struck at the start of the second half to put league leaders Barca ahead, but Alexander Isak replied for Sociedad to ensure the spoils were shared at Anoeta.

Fourth-placed Sociedad attacked from the off, posing an immediate threat when a dangerous cross swung past a static Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and landed just wide of the post.

Barca centre-back Gerard Pique was then called upon to block a second chance just a minute later as the home side gained early momentum.

Ivan Rakitic did reclaim possession for the champions with a hopeful run up the wing, but found no one was on hand to get on the end of his low ball into the area.

Mikel Oyarzabal put Sociedad ahead from the penalty spot (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Mikel Oyarzabal put Sociedad ahead from the penalty spot (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

The opening goal came in the 12th minute when Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets was deemed to have tugged on the shirt of Diego Llorente as he lunged to covert a corner.

Oyarzabal stepped up to take the resulting penalty, sending Ter Stegen the wrong way to put Sociedad in front.

The Basque side were pegged back before the break, though, by former fan favourite Griezmann.

The French World Cup winner, who left Sociedad for Atletico Madrid in  2014,  was put through by Suarez before coolly dinking his shot over the head of Alex Remiro.

Buoyed by that equaliser, Barca got their noses in front four minutes after half-time when Busquets found Lionel Messi, who unselfishly opted to pass outside to team-mate Suarez despite being one-on-one with Remiro.

Suarez duly tapped the ball into the unguarded net to give the visitors the advantage.

However, Sociedad pulled themselves level 12 minutes later when Ter Stegen could only parry a low cross from Oyarzabal out to Isak, who netted from close range.

The goal was looked at by the video assistant referee before being ratified.

A handful of near misses followed as the final whistle approached, with Mikel Merino missing a close-range header for Sociedad and team-mate Willian Jose also failing to convert an opportunity.

Rakitic had the last roll of the dice for the defending champions, but could only find the side of the netting as his long-range shot landed just wide of the mark.

READ MORE

Gosling nets late winner as Bournemouth end losing streak with Chelsea scalp

More on this topic

Colin Sheridan: Handle with care: Do’s and don’ts of interim managerColin Sheridan: Handle with care: Do’s and don’ts of interim manager

James Milner signs new Liverpool contractJames Milner signs new Liverpool contract

Rashford focused on fulfilling potential after comparison to RonaldoRashford focused on fulfilling potential after comparison to Ronaldo

Neal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted watersNeal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted waters

BarcelonaReal SociedadSpanish La LigaReal Sociedad vs BarcelonaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Trio of away wins and a draw in O'Byrne CupTrio of away wins and a draw in O'Byrne Cup

Late Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over GloucesterLate Robin Copeland try caps Connacht comeback win over Gloucester

Salah scores twice as Liverpool march on with win over WatfordSalah scores twice as Liverpool march on with win over Watford

Mourinho not able to give “fundamental” Kane another breakMourinho not able to give “fundamental” Kane another break


Lifestyle

Want to be cultured this Christmas? From TV to podcasts to books, Ed Power has the definite list of everything you missed this year - so you can curl up on the couch and catch upThe definite list of everything you missed this year

Artist Ciara Rodgers teaches older people how to rediscover their creativity and regain confidence, says Rowena WalshBrush with art: Discovering your creative side in later life

Furniture, paintings, jewellery and silver are on offer at James Adam in Dublin, writes Des O’SullivanAll set for home run: See what's on offer at the James Adam sale in Dublin

It’s not too late to hunt out a unique gift. Des O’Sullivan previews sales in the lead-up to the festive seasonA flurry of auctions in Munster sets the scene for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »