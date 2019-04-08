NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Barcelona were priced out of Paul Pogba move by Manchester United, says Bartomeu

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:56 PM

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed that the Spanish giants were priced out of signing Paul Pogba by Manchester United’s £90million bid.

The LaLiga leaders were determined to recruit Pogba in 2016 and held advanced negotiations with Juventus that were ultimately undone when United offered a then record transfer fee that was accepted.

“In the summer of 2015, Paul Pogba was playing in Turin and we simply told Juve that, if one day they decide to sell the player, we would be interested,” Bartomeu told ESPN FC.

“When they sold the player, they told us what the offer would have to be and we couldn’t afford that amount of money at the time.

“So he went to United, and he’s making them better as a team because he’s one of the stars of the world of football right now.”

Barcelona play at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against United knowing that Ousmane Dembele will not be available.

Dembele will travel with the squad on Tuesday but has been ruled out of the clash because of the thigh strain that has sidelined him since mid-March.

Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen is also unavailable because of discomfort in his left leg.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola: Spurs’ new home has no bearing on Champions League clash

5 talking points ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first legs

New Spurs stadium will make no difference to Champions League clash – De Bruyne

Massimiliano Allegri has no intention of rushing Cristiano Ronaldo back

KEYWORDS

footballPaul PogbaPremier LeagueSpanish La LigaBarcelonaMan Utd

More in this Section

Limerick sell naming rights to Gaelic Grounds in LIT partnership

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

GAA podcast: Clubs take centre stage plus GAA's LA story

Joey Carbery 'highly unlikely' to face Saracens in Champions Cup semi-final


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »