NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Barcelona striker Suarez undergoes knee surgery

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 08:10 PM

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez’s season appears to be over after undergoing surgery on a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

Suarez, who played the full 90 minutes of Barcelona’s astonishing 4-0 Champions League defeat at former side Liverpool on Tuesday, looks set to miss the remainder of the LaLiga season – where the Catalan club have already wrapped up the title with two games left – after having surgery on Thursday.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and surgeon Dr. Cugat will perform arthroscopic surgery on the Uruguayan under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff.

“The outcome of the process and an estimate of how long the striker will be out will be announced following the surgery.”

No timescale has been placed on his return but Suarez’s participation in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25 and for Uruguay in the 2019 Copa America, which begins on June 14, are believed to be in major doubt.

READ MORE

Pochettino relishing near ‘miracle’ Champions League final against Liverpool

- Press Association

More on this topic

Kane hoping to be fit for Champions League final

Pochettino: My players are superheroes

Champions League sees second amazing comeback in two nights

Liverpool given 16,613 ticket allocation for Champions League final

KEYWORDS

footballLuis SuarezSpanish La LigaBarcelona

More in this Section

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback

Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »