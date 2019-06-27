News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Barcelona sign goalkeeper Neto from Valencia

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazil international goalkeeper Neto from LaLiga rivals Valencia.

The 29-year-old, who has a single senior cap, has signed a four-year deal at the Nou Camp after the clubs agreed a fee of 26million Euros – with another 9million Euros in add-ons.

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillesen moved the other way earlier in the week and Neto will now provide cover for Barca’s first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“Valencia CF have reached an agreement with FC Barcelona for the transfer of Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Murara -‘Neto’,” a statement on Valencia’s website read.

“The club would like to publicly thank him for his commitment, effort and professionalism during his two seasons as a Valencianista, during which he was part of the side that won the 2018/19 Copa del Rey. Valencia CF wish him the best of luck in this new stage of his career.”

Neto was on the bench for the Copa del Rey final win over Barcelona at the end of last season and came up against both Manchester United and Arsenal in the Champions League and Europa League, respectively.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Wayne Rooney scores from 70 yards as DC United beat Orlando

Lindahl's super save sends Sweden through to World Cup quarter-finals

Norwich sign Switzerland striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer

Rapinoe strikes twice from the spot to guide USA into World Cup quarter-finals

BarcelonafootballLaLigaNetoValenciaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Eddie Jones named Barbarians coach for November clash with Fiji at Twickenham

Liverpool make Holland Under-19 defender Van Den Berg their first summer signing

Wayne Rooney scores from 70 yards as DC United beat Orlando

European Games: Magees on brink of badminton quarter-finals in Minsk


Lifestyle

Photographer David Magee in the frame for exhibition in Cork's Lavit Gallery

8 reasons to follow in Greta Thunberg’s tracks and travel through Europe by train this summer

4 ways to break the decor rules and rock a boho vibe at home

The A-Z guide of travelling with children

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »