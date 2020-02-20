News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Barcelona sign Braithwaite from Leganes

By Press Association
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 11:14 AM

Barcelona have signed former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite.

The 28-year-old striker has joined on a deal until 2024 after Barca paid his €18m buyout clause from Leganes.

The LaLiga club have been given special dispensation to sign a striker out of the transfer window but the move has caused controversy given clubs in other leagues around Europe are unable to buy players.

Indeed, Leganes themselves will not be able to buy a replacement.

Ousmane Dembélé and Luis Suarez are facing a lengthy period on the sidelines with injury and Barca have identified Braithwaite as an emergency replacement.

They have set a buy-out clause in Braithwaite’s deal at €300m.

