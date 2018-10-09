Home»Sport

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal frustrated by lack of game time

Tuesday, October 09, 2018

Arturo Vidal is frustrated by a lack of game time at Barcelona.

The Chile midfielder, 31, moved to the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich on a three-year deal this summer and has started twice in six appearances so far.

He has yet to last a full 90 minutes and admits to being “irritated” by the situation.

But Vidal, who is in Miami for Chile’s friendly against Peru on Friday, said he has talked things through with Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

He told reporters: “I am not happy but if I have a problem with the coach I will say it to his face.

“How am I going to be happy if I don’t play, and me of all people? I am someone that has always fought, that has been in the best teams in the world, that has won everything and who wants to continue winning at Barcelona.

“I am fine physically and happy. In the past few games I have been a little irritated but that’s how it is, we will keep battling, there are a lot of important games ahead and we will see.”- Press Association


