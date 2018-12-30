NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Barcelona deny agreeing deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from PSG

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 01:58 PM

Barcelona have denied the existence of any agreement with Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and insist they have not broken the rules over his potential recruitment.

LaLiga’s table-toppers, along with several Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal, have been linked with the 23-year-old six-time France international, whose contract with PSG ends in June.

Reports in France and Spain claim Barca are preparing to offer Rabiot a five-year deal when the transfer window opens on January 1.

The Catalan club said in a statement on Sunday they had made contact with PSG’s management “last August and then a week ago” to express their interest in Rabiot, but had not spoken to the player.

“In response to the news that has appeared in France, Barcelona state that there has been no breach of regulations regarding the signing of PSG players,” the statement read.

“The only contact was made last August and then a week ago. In both case, the contact was made with the sporting managers of PSG in order to express Barcelona’s interest in the player Adrien Rabiot.

“Barcelona always want to work with the highest level of transparency with PSG and any other club.

“Barcelona deny the existence of any type of agreement with PSG players Adrien Rabiot.”

Rabiot graduated from the PSG academy and, having made his senior debut for the Parisians in 2012, has appeared over 200 times for the Ligue 1 club, winning the French title four times.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Adrien RabiotSpanish La LigaBarcelona

Related Articles

Spanish lottery winners share £2.1bn jackpot

11 migrants found dead in boat off Spanish coast

Real ease into last 16 of Copa del Rey with Melilla romp

Spain’s politicians urged to ‘build firewall’ after far-right advance

More in this Section

Man arrested over racist abuse at Edinburgh derby

Liverpool boss Klopp refusing to take Premier League advantage for granted

Edinburgh make it another victory over Glasgow

Cardiff Blues end Scarlets' impressive home run


Lifestyle

My teenage daughter wants her breasts enlarged surgically. What should I say?

Opinion: Emma Stone has called turning 30 ‘bittersweet’ – this is why it’s actually great

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

Here's some space-saving hacks for homes with limited room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »