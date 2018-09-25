Home»Sport

Barcelona coach Valverde anticipates tough match at rock-bottom Leganes

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 06:19 PM

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde believes Leganes’ lowly league position is misleading and anticipates a tough match at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Wednesday.

Former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is now in charge of Leganes, who finished last season 17th in the LaLiga standings.

In stark contrast to leaders Barca, they are currently rock bottom of the table, with no wins from five and a solitary point from the draw with Real Sociedad on August 24.

But Valverde thinks they have been very unlucky, especially at home.

“It’s a paradox that I’ve only got one point at home,” Valverde said in his pre-match press conference, reported on AS.com. “They were two games well played.

“The worst game was the latest one with Eibar (Leganes lost 1-0). It will be a tough game.”

Valverde also played down the number of goals that Barcelona have conceded so far this season but admitted he may be tempted to tinker with his formation.

They leaked two goals in the 2-2 draw with Girona last Sunday and also saw Huesca put two past them earlier in the month.

“It’s still early. There are not many variables to analyse it,” Valverde said.

“We conceded two goals against Huesca and against Girona. The other day we had two goals in three attacks.

“The day of the Real (Sociedad game) they scored a goal when they were attacking the least. We have to wait to see the trend.

“But we have to readjust, because sometimes we have up to four strikers and that has to be covered.”

Meanwhile, Leganes boss Pellegrino wants his side to be brave and take the attack to Barcelona.

“Barcelona is a great team, we will have to control the most sensitive areas where they generate the most football,” he told the club’s official website.

“We will have to try to be as strong as possible where they hurt the most, try to be brave to attack the opponent.”

The Argentinian also called for patience from the club’s fans after their torrid start to the season.

“We have a point, it’s the truth, we have time for everything, it’s the beginning,” he added.

“I see the team are strong and with humility to reverse this situation, the difficulty is there but we have the human and football ability to turn the situation around.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UKFootballWorldSoccerLeganesPreviewUK

Related Articles

Watch the Mohamamd Salah effort which has been voted goal of the year!

Premier League the priority as Guardiola targets domestic domination

Danny Rose hopes Tottenham are on right track now after below-par run

Petr Cech eyes the Tiger after Arsenal beat Everton

More in this Section

Declan Rice reported to be 'leaning towards' declaring for England

"These arguments happen all the time" - Meyler on Keane row

Watch the Mohamamd Salah effort which has been voted goal of the year!

Mohamed Salah wins FIFA goal of the year award but misses out on spot in World X1


Today's Stories

GPA playing a long game on professionalism

All the key trigger points blue

When a club folds, it diminishes us all

James Milner has more than stayed the distance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »