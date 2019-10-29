News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 11:14 AM

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has shrugged off criticism of his side’s performance against Slavia Prague as they prepare to return to LaLiga action today.

Victory over Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp would move Valverde’s men above Granada to the top of the table and extend their current run to seven straight wins.

But the 2-1 win in Prague in the Champions League has remained at the forefront of the squad’s minds with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen criticising some of his team-mates following the display on Wednesday.

Valverde told a press conference: “When matches end, everyone leaves with an opinion of what has happened on the pitch.

“Matches can be seen in many ways, and if we have to solve something we will solve it within the club, and not publicly.

“If it had been a 4-1 win, we wouldn’t be talking about it. You go to places where you are under pressure but if the result doesn’t go your way that is what matters.”

Barcelona had the weekend off after their projected El Clasico clash with Real Madrid was postponed due to fears of ongoing unrest in the Catalan capital.

Samuel Umtiti, left, will miss out with a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Samuel Umtiti, left, will miss out with a knee injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Valverde confirmed defender Samuel Umtiti is likely to miss out once again as he continues to struggle to shake off a knee injury.

And he expects a tough challenge from the visitors, who go into the game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run – including a home draw against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Valverde added: “They are on a good unbeaten streak and they have played well against the teams at the top.

“Last season we won 1-0 but we suffered a lot. It is a game we have to be motivated for because we are back in the league and we want to pick up the three points.”

Ernesto ValverdeSpanish La LigaBarcelonaValladolidBarcelona vs ValladolidCamp NouTOPIC: Soccer

