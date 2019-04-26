Barcelona boss Valverde sets target of winning LaLiga title against Levante

Ernesto Valverde wants his Barcelona side to wrap up the LaLiga title in their clash against relegation-threatened Levante on Saturday.

With four games left to play, Barcelona have a nine-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid and would retain their title with a win at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan boss was wary of his opponents, who sit 15th in the table, and just three points above the relegation zone.

Speaking at a press conference, reported on the club’s official Twitter account, Valverde said: “Tomorrow we want to be champions.

“It’s the game we have been waiting for all season. It’s special to be able to celebrate the title with the fans.”

On the challenge posed by Levante, he added: “Levante are involved in the relegation battle and those teams pick up most points at the end of the season.

“We predict a tough match but the league is at stake.”

With the Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday, the Barcelona boss has been focusing on the importance of the league as a measure for the season as a whole.

Valverde told the club website: “We place great value on the league title because it marks the season.

“In the league you have to be up to it at several moments and situation during the whole season if you want to be champions.

“The fact that our club has won so many in this space of time says a lot about how it’s taken on a day to day basis that’s the important thing and not just wait for anything to happen.”

Levante manager Paco Lopez insists his side have faith ahead of their trip to Barcelona.

Lopez said, reported by marca.com: “We are a team that believes, is united and convinced of the difficulty of what is to come.

“I wish it could be solved before, but I think it will be our turn to fight until the end.”

The Valencia-based side have never won at the Nou Camp and Lopez expects Barcelona to pick their strongest side.

“We are going to think only of Barca, assessing all the circumstances.

“It is very difficult to win at the Camp Nou. We are excited to achieve something positive.”

- Press Association