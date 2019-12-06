News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Barcelona boss Valverde plays down Messi retirement talk

Barcelona boss Valverde plays down Messi retirement talk
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 06:58 PM

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has dismissed talk of Lionel Messi retiring any time soon.

Messi hinted he might be contemplating hanging up his boots in the near future by saying ‘the moment of withdrawal is approaching’ after collecting a sixth Ballon d’Or earlier this week.

However, Valverde does not see the record-breaking 32-year-old, who has scored 614 goals in 701 appearances for Barca and helped the club win 34 trophies since making his first-team debut in 2004, calling it a day in the near future.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times (Francois Mori/AP)
Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times (Francois Mori/AP)

The Barca boss, speaking ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga visit of Real Mallorca, told a press conference: “It (what Messi said) seems something natural and normal.

“He’s 32-years-old and when a player passes 30 he thinks more about the end of his career, but I don’t think we need to read too much into this and his words don’t mean he’s going to leave football now or in the next three days.”

Messi will parade the Ballon d’Or to fans at the Nou Camp before the clash with promoted Mallorca.

His words don't mean he's going to leave football now or in the next three days.

The Argentinian previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015, leaving him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo as the most decorated player in the history of the award.

“It’s impressive because he has won them himself,” added Valverde.

“I’m aware what it means to coach Messi, but at times you can’t enjoy the everyday things all the time.  You appreciate things more with time.

“I’m aware that I’ve had the fortune to coach Leo. In the same way that older people talk about (Alfredo) Di Stefano, we can say that we’ve been in the era of Messi.”

Mallorca’s return to the top flight has been tough with just four wins from their first 15 games, leaving them just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

All of their 14 points so far have come at home and they now face the daunting prospect of trying to get something at the Nou Camp, where champions Barca have won 51 of their last 61 league matches while losing just once.

“They are a newly-promoted team who have problems away from home,” said Valverde.

“They always have a positive attitude and will come to stand up to get something positive.”

Barcelona were given a scare by basement side Leganes last month – the champions fighting back from a half-time deficit to win 2-1 – so Valverde is not taking Saturday’s visitors lightly.

“We know that then comes the intensity,” he said. “Tomorrow is a key game and we have to remember what we suffered in Leganes.”

Mallorca may have the worst away record in LaLiga but at home they have beaten Real Madrid and Villarreal while also taking points off Athletic Bilbao this season, and coach Vicente Moreno hopes they can make things tough for the leaders too.

“You always cling to that little bit of light: that all the conditions will come together in order to get something positive from there,” he said on his club’s website.

“It’s not a question of changing our style, we have to try and make sure that they aren’t able to rely on their virtues – which is very difficult – and we can play to ours. Let’s go with that motivation.”

Regarding the prospect of facing Messi, Moreno joked: “When Messi has a bad day, he still scores three.  To say a formula that will give you a victory, there is none.”

More on this topic

Nigel Pearson appointed new Watford managerNigel Pearson appointed new Watford manager

Rodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contractRodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contract

‘Let’s be realistic’ – Ferguson rules out permanent Everton role‘Let’s be realistic’ – Ferguson rules out permanent Everton role

Jose Mourinho ‘not worried’ by Chelsea’s transfer ban being liftedJose Mourinho ‘not worried’ by Chelsea’s transfer ban being lifted

Ernesto ValverdefootballSpanish La LigaBarcelonaMallorcaBarcelona vs MallorcaCamp NouTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Keith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring recordKeith Earls closing on Simon Zebo's Munster try-scoring record

2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing2018 European Player of the Year Nakarawa sacked by Racing

Rodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contractRodgers relishing stability under Leicester board after signing new contract

Jurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in futureJurgen Klopp backs Sadio Mane to challenge for Ballon d’Or in future


Lifestyle

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »