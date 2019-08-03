News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane grounded

Bandon helps keep high-flying Conor Hourihane grounded
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 06:00 AM

He might be about to join football’s elite as a Premier League player but his native Bandon helps keep the feet of Ireland and Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane firmly on the ground.

“Where I live, everyone has sort of bought into the town and it’s fantastic to be there,” he told the BBC about his visits home.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, look at Conor, he’s at Aston Villa’ or whatever. It’s more like ‘Oh, Conor’s back, let’s have a chat with him and see how things are going’. It’s very laid back. You see people that you played GAA with or that you went to school with growing up, and you just have a chat with them. That’s why I like going back.”

On the back of a breakthrough season for club and country, Hourihane is relishing the chance to test himself at the highest level in England.

“It’s all new to myself, so it’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s been a long journey and a fantastic journey, a lot of ups and downs. But I’m 28-years-old and finally got here. It’s great.”

As for the promoted club’s ambitions on their return to the top flight, the playmaker is of the view that to thrive Villa must first ensure they survive.

“I think that (staying up) has to be the first goal for us, first and foremost,” he said. “We don’t want a situation again where we get relegated. That would just be a disaster. Everyone knows that. If we stay up, that’s a big, big plus because we can build on that going forward.

“Obviously I know with the amount of money we’ve spent and with the expectations of the fans, they’re going to expect more than that.

“We’ll have our own targets and goals that we want to reach and hopefully over the course of the season, our expectations and the expectations outside the club will get to somewhere that everyone is happy with.”

Hourihane is especially looking forward to pitting his wits against last season’s top two, champions Manchester City and European kingpins Liverpool. “I think they’re a step ahead of everyone at the minute,” he acknowledged.

“They’ve got so many fantastic players, both squads are absolutely electric. Attacking-wise and defensively they’re so good as well. So to test myself against them and those sorts of teams will be great.”

More on this topic

Nobody getting carried away is cautious Ronan McCarthy’s philosophyNobody getting carried away is cautious Ronan McCarthy’s philosophy

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain

I’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael ConlanI’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael Conlan

Tom Gray keen to dampen Ciarán Archer expectationTom Gray keen to dampen Ciarán Archer expectation

More in this Section

I’ve a good feeling about this year, says Sean MaguireI’ve a good feeling about this year, says Sean Maguire

I’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael ConlanI’ll be world champion in a year, predicts Michael Conlan

Bravo hoping for better fortune as he readies himself for Community ShieldBravo hoping for better fortune as he readies himself for Community Shield

League of Ireland: Late heartbreak for Cork City; Derry up to thirdLeague of Ireland: Late heartbreak for Cork City; Derry up to third


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »