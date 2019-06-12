News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bamford must make call if he wants to wear green

Patrick Bamford
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 10:38 AM

If Patrick Bamford actually does want to play senior international football for Ireland then now is the time for the Leeds United striker to be picking up the phone to Mick McCarthy.

The 25-year old’s intentions have been the source of speculation for a long time now and McCarthy said last March that Bamford intended to take the necessary steps to line out for the Boys in Green and that June would be the time it happens.

With 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Championship club, Bamford would be a welcome addition from a playing point of view for a side that has struggled for goals but the Irish manager insisted again that it is up to the player to contact him and not the other way around.

“What would you do? Let me ask you a question,” McCarthy said to the gathered media.

If you are an Irish player and you thought you were good enough to play for Ireland, what would you do? Would you pick the phone up?

The answer to which was obvious but there is no doubt Ireland could do with a bit more cutting edge in the final third of the pitch and that fact has caused many to dig deep into the football pyramid for an answer.

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Troy Parrott is still only 17 but it was put to McCarthy that he himself gave a certain Robbie Keane his international bow at that very age back in the 1990s. Could he consider something similar again?

“I’ve only had reports on him, he’s injured! I’d love to see him playing. I met him at the awards at RTÉ and he seemed a lovely young fella. He had won his award and I said to him ‘don’t rush back’, and he’s injured again.

“It’s a shame because I’ve had greats reports on him. The bits I’ve seen of him, at a management meeting on the analysis of games, he looks really good. Yes, I’d like to see him.

“Would I give him a chance if he’s good enough? Of course I would.”

