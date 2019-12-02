News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil Van Dijk already feels like a winner

Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil Van Dijk already feels like a winner
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Virgil Van Dijk already feels like a winner after being nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The winner of the prestigious award for the world’s best player will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi is favourite to take the prize for a record sixth time but inspirational Liverpool defender Van Dijk is expected to provide strong competition.

Holland international Van Dijk, a cornerstone of Liverpool’s Champions League success last season and UEFA Player of the Year, came second to Messi in the voting for FIFA World Player of the Year in September.

Van Dijk, 28, said: “I am going to have a look at what it is about. I am going to be there for a reason and there are no losers on the evening.

“I am very proud to be in that bracket, to be in there for the way I performed with the team last year and also with the country.

“It is just something to be proud of because not a lot of players go there and are up for these kind of things.

“There’s going to be a winner but there are no losers. We will see what happens.”

The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or were announced in October.

Van Dijk was one of seven Liverpool players on the shortlist along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City had five players nominated in Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez with Tottenham duo Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min also featuring.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also made the list, as did former Chelsea star, now of Real Madrid, Eden Hazard. Cristiano Ronaldo – like Messi, also a five-time winner – was again nominated.

England pair Lucy Bronze and Ellen White were on the shortlist for the women’s award.

The awards ceremony comes at an awkward time for the Premier League ahead of a midweek round of fixtures.

Leaders Liverpool are back in action as they host neighbours Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

1️⃣1️⃣ points

A post shared by Premier League (@premierleague) on

The Reds have opened up a big lead at the top but Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Brighton was a nervy affair and the team have now gone 12 games without keeping a clean sheet in all competitions.

Van Dijk said: “It annoys me and it is a negative, to be fair. As a defence we know we can do a lot better than we do, especially with the clean sheets.

“But if we are winning games then we shouldn’t look too much at it.

“We are in a good situation points-wise but we know we can do, maybe, that extra 10 per cent still.”

footballLionel MessiVirgil Van DijkPremier LeagueLiverpool

More in this Section

Justin Tucker kicks Baltimore Ravens to victory over San Francisco 49ersJustin Tucker kicks Baltimore Ravens to victory over San Francisco 49ers

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Pep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester CityPep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester City

Lionel Messi breaks Atletico Madrid hearts as Barcelona move top of LaLigaLionel Messi breaks Atletico Madrid hearts as Barcelona move top of LaLiga


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »