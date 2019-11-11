News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bale trains with Wales ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers

Bale trains with Wales ahead of crunch Euro qualifiers
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Gareth Bale trained with the Wales squad ahead of their decisive Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Real Madrid star Bale has not played since suffering a calf injury during Wales’ 1-1 draw against Croatia on October 13.

Bale has continued his rehabilitation away from the main Real group in recent weeks.

But he joined the rest of Ryan Giggs’ squad at their first training session ahead of Saturday’s game in Azerbaijan.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Manchester United winger Daniel James, Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor and Bristol City defender Ashley Williams were due to join the squad later after being involved for their clubs on Sunday.

Wales need to win in Azerbaijan and beat Hungary at home three days later to qualify automatically for next summer’s Euro 2020 finals.

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy: 'VAR is ruining football as a spectacle'Mick McCarthy: 'VAR is ruining football as a spectacle'

McCarthy delighted to have McGoldrick back as he awaits news on Connolly injuryMcCarthy delighted to have McGoldrick back as he awaits news on Connolly injury

Leeds captain Liam Cooper ruled out of international duty by groin injuryLeeds captain Liam Cooper ruled out of international duty by groin injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp relaxed ahead of Club World CupLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp relaxed ahead of Club World Cup

footballGareth BaleReal MadridUEFA European Championship QualifyingTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Billy Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world titleBilly Joe Saunders beats Marcelo Esteban Coceres to retain world title

McCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sackingMcCarthy hits out at Derby over Keogh sacking

Ernesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trickErnesto Valverde hails Lionel Messi after record-equalling hat-trick

KSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematchKSI beats YouTube rival Logan Paul in boxing rematch


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Journalist and Writer, Valerie Cox

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »