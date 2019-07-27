News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bale set to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning – reports

Bale set to join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning – reports
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 07:39 AM

Gareth Bale is close to leaving Real Madrid for Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, according to reports.

Spanish media reported the Wales international will sign a three-year deal worth an estimated £1million a week.

His exit would mean manager Zinedine Zidane has won his battle of wills with the forward, whose six-year stay in the Spanish capital looked set to come to an end once the Frenchman returned for his second spell in charge.

Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale do not see eye to eye (Nick Potts/PA).
Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale do not see eye to eye (Nick Potts/PA).

Zidane made it clear he was not Bale’s biggest fan and the player’s injury record – he has made just 79 LaLiga starts in the last four seasons – did not help his cause.

Last week the Real boss had said the player was “very close to leaving” and his exit would be “best for everyone” after omitting him from their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.

In response Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett branded Zidane a “disgrace”.

Bale played 42 matches for Real last season and was booed by his side’s home supporters at times during the campaign.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Heber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas CityHeber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City

Dry with sunny spells with the chance of a shower later. Dry with sunny spells with the chance of a shower later.

Bright with sunny periods, but one or two showers also.Bright with sunny periods, but one or two showers also.

Bright with sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.Bright with sunny spells with the chance of an isolated shower.

Gareth BaleJiangsu SuningZinedine ZidaneSpanish La LigaReal Madrid

More in this Section

Against this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may notAgainst this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may not

Kolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attackKolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attack

Molly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth OlympicsMolly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth Olympics

Mind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contendersMind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contenders


Lifestyle

Skibbereen celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landings on Friday night, with Bridge Street transformed into a wacky lunar landscape populated by astronauts and aliens for the West Corktown’s annual arts festival street party.One Giant Leap for Skibbereen as anniversary of moon landing celebrated in the Cork town

Center Parcs resort launches officially to the public on Monday, but today the gates were opened for an invite-only weekend.A closer look at the new Center Parcs resort in Longford

August is almost upon us which spells the beginning of the end of Summer (in my head at least), so I am focusing on wines for the sunshine.Wine with Leslie Williams

I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug, as if they aren’t related to me at all.Learner Dad: I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »