News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifier

Bale ‘raring to go’ for Wales in Euro 2020 qualifier
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 02:05 PM

Gareth Bale says he feels more settled and is “raring to go” for Wales on Friday.

Ryan Giggs’ team take on Azerbaijan on Friday in a European Championship qualifying match.

Bale looked set to leave Real Madrid for a big-money move to China this summer, only for the Spanish giants to pull the plug at the last moment.

Gareth Bale ended his scoring drought with Real Madrid on Sunday (PA)
Gareth Bale ended his scoring drought with Real Madrid on Sunday (PA)

The 30-year-old  ended a scoring drought stretching back to March 16 with two goals in the 2-2 LaLiga draw at Villarreal on Sunday, although he did blot his copybook by being dismissed in stoppage time.

Bale told a press conference: “The transfer window has closed. I don’t think mentally it affected me but I had not played for four to six weeks.

“It was nice to be back on the scoresheet (for Real Madrid) and now I am fit and raring to go.”

Ryan Giggs was pleased with Bale’s double against Villarreal (PA)
Ryan Giggs was pleased with Bale’s double against Villarreal (PA)

Real team-mate Thibaut Courtois suggested in an interview that Bale is generally isolated from the squad and would rather play golf on the weekend than bond with the team.

That earned him the nickname ‘The Golfer’, but Bale is happy with the moniker, adding: “I am a golfer. People make a lot of it, but I enjoy it and it keeps me calmer on the pitch.”

The Wales forward claimed not being picked by Harry Redknapp at Spurs “for a year” was a harder time in his career.

He said: “I just kept my head down and worked hard in training. If you want answers you maybe need to ask Real Madrid.”

Bale said not being picked by Harry Redknapp at Tottenham was tough (PA)
Bale said not being picked by Harry Redknapp at Tottenham was tough (PA)

Wales struggled to impress against Croatia and Hungary in the summer. They trail group leaders Hungary by six points, albeit with a game in hand, and are three adrift of Croatia and Slovakia in the race for a top-two spot.

Bale added: “We know what we need to do. It was disappointing what happened in the summer but we have the chance to put it right.”

Giggs was pleased with Bale’s contribution on Sunday and said: “When he scores he tends to get on a roll.”

However, the boss revealed that Ben Woodburn is likely to be missing against Azerbaijan.

The Liverpool forward, currently on loan at Sky Bet League One side Oxford, is struggling with a bug.

Ben Woodburn has a bug (PA)
Ben Woodburn has a bug (PA)

However, Giggs confirmed that the rest of his squad are fit and available – including Daniel James.

Manchester United’s summer signing from Swansea has scored three goals in four appearances for the club so far this season.

Former United winger Giggs has not been surprised by James’ start to life at Old Trafford.

“He’s at the right club – a club which loves wingers,” Giggs said. “We’ve all seen what he’s capable of in the last eight or nine months and he’s going to get better and better.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mick McCarthy hoping Republic of Ireland make life unpleasant for SwitzerlandMick McCarthy hoping Republic of Ireland make life unpleasant for Switzerland

5 talking points ahead of the Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland5 talking points ahead of the Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland

Mick McCarthy: We're fully aware of what this game meansMick McCarthy: We're fully aware of what this game means

Dowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in BelfastDowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in Belfast

Ben WoodburnGareth BaleRyan GiggsUEFA European Championship QualifyingAzerbaijanWalesWales vs AzerbaijanTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Sexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home gameSexton and Earls return for Schmidt's final home game

Patchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clashPatchell named in much-changed Wales team for Dublin clash

5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix5 Talking Points ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

Roy Keane says he would love 'another crack at mangement' as he blasts old foes Walters and ArterRoy Keane says he would love 'another crack at mangement' as he blasts old foes Walters and Arter


Lifestyle

My dad became ill before I became a writer and died before he got to see his name in the acknowledgements of my first two books.Sophie White: “I came up with the idea for my novel while I watched my father recede into a terrifying void of illness”

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

I’m not going to bother with my buddy Michael any more.Learner dad: You’ve finally gone grey’, was his greeting, as if that’s an okay thing to say to a 52-year-old man

Rowena Walsh meets Rosie Smith-Dunne, an energetic 91-year-old who is happily still helping others after a lifetime of volunteering.Giving back: Meet the 91-year-old who continues to help others

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »