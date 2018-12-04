NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Azpilicueta signs new four-year deal with Chelsea

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 07:53 AM

Cesar Azpilicueta says he wants to “keep Chelsea where it belongs” after signing a new four-year deal with the club.

Chelsea announced on Tuesday morning that the Spaniard – who has captained them in the Premier League this season – has committed his future through to 2022.

The 29-year-old, signed from Marseille for £7million in the summer of 2012, has made 298 appearances for Chelsea and established himself as one of the first names on their teamsheet.

“I am really happy to extend my stay here at Chelsea,” he told the club’s official website.

“Since I came, I felt the joy and responsibility to play for this club, these fans, and every time I go on the pitch I try do my best. Hopefully there is a lot to come and we can keep Chelsea where it belongs.”

Azpilicueta has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League since arriving in London, while he was Chelsea’s player of the year in 2014.

Azpilicueta has won plenty of silverware with Chelsea (David Davies/PA)

“Cesar is one of our longest-serving players and has proven to be a fantastic acquisition over the past six years,” club director Marina Granovskaia added.

“His professionalism and consistency in that time have been second to none and he has also developed into one of the squad’s most influential players.

“This new contract will take Cesar to 10 seasons at Chelsea, and we hope that over the next four years he will be a key part of our success.”

Azpilicueta played every minute of Chelsea’s 2016/17 title-winning season, a record he has kept up so far in the current campaign too.

- Press Association


