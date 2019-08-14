News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Azpilicueta hopes Chelsea can respond to United drubbing with Super Cup win

Azpilicueta hopes Chelsea can respond to United drubbing with Super Cup win
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Cesar Azpilicueta is confident Chelsea have learned from their opening-day drubbing as they look to win the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s first match in charge started well enough at Manchester United, where the Blues were unlucky not cancel out Marcus Rashford’s first-half spot-kick in a confident display.

But Chelsea capitulated after Anthony Martial scored, with Rashford netting a second before substitute Daniel James wrapped up a 4-0 win for the hosts at Old Trafford.

It was the worst possible start to the Lampard era and Chelsea’s Premier League season, with captain Azpilicueta hoping to make amends in today’s Super Cup against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

“Last Sunday we got a tough result,” Azpilicueta said. “I think in the first half we controlled the game.

“We were much better than them from the first second. I think we dominated all parts of the game, apart from the result, where we were obviously 1-0 down at half-time.

“But, we had a lot of chances where we could’ve changed the game.

“But, in the end, we lost 4-0 and that was not the result we wanted. It was a heavy defeat, but we have to improve on what we did wrong.

“I think especially in the first half we saw a lot of positives where the team did very well, where we controlled the game. It’s not easy to go to Old Trafford and control the game the way we did.

“But, the only way is to work hard and to learn from the mistakes, to obviously regroup as a team, to work hard, and tomorrow we know that we’re facing a strong side.

“But hopefully we can be at our best, and together I hope we can win tomorrow.”

Pedro, who won the Super Cup three times with Barcelona, echoed his team-mate’s sentiments.

“It’s a final and it’s another big game for us,” he said.

“It’s another trophy and it’s good for your future confidence to start the season by winning a trophy as well.

“It will be a difficult game for us because Liverpool is a strong team with great players.

“They are good on the counter-attack too and, as Azpi said before, we need to read the game well, we need to stay compact all the time and, if we want to win, we need to score when we create chances.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to win a trophy and to start well.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

'We’re not afraid about this game': Irish referee to make history in Chelsea-Liverpool Super Cup clash'We’re not afraid about this game': Irish referee to make history in Chelsea-Liverpool Super Cup clash

Lampard eager to win Super Cup and land first trophy as managerLampard eager to win Super Cup and land first trophy as manager

Mick McCarthy looking forward to James McCarthy's return to Ireland squadMick McCarthy looking forward to James McCarthy's return to Ireland squad

Man City avoid transfer ban despite admitting breach of FIFA regulationsMan City avoid transfer ban despite admitting breach of FIFA regulations

Cesar AzpilicuetaChelseaFrank LampardSuper CupUEFA Super CupLiverpoolLiverpool vs ChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Klopp draws on memories of Istanbul as Lampard eyes overdue Super Cup winKlopp draws on memories of Istanbul as Lampard eyes overdue Super Cup win

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Cork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patienceCork County Board CEO Kevin O’Donovan urges Cork patience

Castlerock states case for Irish OpenCastlerock states case for Irish Open


Lifestyle

August of 1969 was a month of events in Northern Ireland which have echoed down through history.August 14, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »